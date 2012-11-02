PARIS, Nov 2 EU wheat prices rose on Friday, supported by tight supplies and good export demand that will be further helped by a fall of the euro, traders said. * By 1255, benchmark January on Paris-based European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 0.28 percent higher at 268.50, after hitting a high of 269.00 euros in earlier trade, just off the contract-high of 270.00 euros a tonne. * "People are looking at the Southern hemisphere, French wheat exports to Egypt and tight supplies," one trader said. * Activity on the cash market was quiet with many operators in France and other EU countries away after a public holiday on Thursday. * Traders and analysts remained concerned that global wheat stocks were extremely tight, with cuts to Russian supply while U.S. and Australian wheat conditions suffered. * Agricultural analysts SovEcon cut their forecast for Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5 million tonnes, from 38 million previously, to reflect weak harvest data, SovEcon's chief executive said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Argentina revised down its estimate for Argentina's 2012/13 wheat crop and exports. * EU wheat was also supported by the fall of the euro to a three-week low against the dollar after a Greek court ruled the pension reform demanded by foreign lenders may be unconstitutional. * "The euro is a factor too. Especially at a time of good demand," one trader said. * The European Union this week granted export licences for 405,000 tonnes of soft wheat, taking the total since the beginning of season to 5.3 million tonnes, compared to 5.04 million cleared by the same stage in 2011/12. * Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment Dec. 21-31, on Wednesday, of which 120,000 tonnes French, 120,000 tonnes Russian and 60,000 tonnes Romanian. * The Lebanese government's grains buyer has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat, European traders said. The tender's deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 6. GERMANY * German prices were again supported by the positive export outlook. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 2 euros at 276 euros a tonne with buyers at around 274 euros. * "We have a continued good export outlook as Russia and Ukraine are expected to be all but sold out by the end of this year, transferring demand to western Europe," one German trader said. "Other producers are also having problems, with the latest crop news from Argentina and Australia both negative." * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale close to milling wheat, unchanged at 271 euros with buyers at around 269 euros, also supported by expectations of good feed wheat demand in coming months as rival exporters from the Black Sea region sell out after their poor harvests this year. * "Ukrainian corn prices have also been rising this week and heavy Egyptian purchases of Argentine corn show that buyers are having to look further afield," the trader said. * "This in turn means that feed wheat demand is also set to be brisk in the near future as buyers seek alternatives to corn," he added. Prices at 1255 GMT Paris wheat 268.50 0.75 +0.28 202.50 32.59 London wheat 0.00 0.00 0.00 153.65 0.00 Paris maize 253.25 0.75 +0.30 196.75 28.72 Paris rape 481.75 -1.50 -0.31 438.25 9.93 CBOT wheat 869.25 0.75 +0.09 652.75 33.17 CBOT corn 749.00 -2.00 -0.27 646.60 15.84 CBOT soy 1550.50 -8.00 -0.51 1198.50 29.37 Crude oil 86.94 -0.15 -0.17 98.83 -12.03 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.02 +1.50 1.30 -0.68 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan in Hamburg)