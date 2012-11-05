AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 European milling wheat futures rose on Monday, briefly hitting new contract highs in early trade, underpinned by tightening global supplies and a weaker euro which is making EU wheat more attractive for importers. * By 1012 GMT, benchmark January on the Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 0.47 percent higher at 270.00 euros a tonne after touching a new contract high of 270.25 euros a tonne. * The expiry of the front-month contract November on Nov. 12 was also supporting the benchmark contract as traders were rolling positions. * "Only U.S. origins could now come and compete with us and the rate of the euro/dollar will be crucial in the next tenders," French analyst Agritel said in its weekly newsletter. * The euro fell to a near two-month low against a broadly firmer dollar on Monday on uncertainty over a Greek vote on austerity and before this week's U.S. presidential election. * Wheat futures also rose on the Chicago Board of Trade as dryness in the U.S. Plains and forecasts of rains at harvest time in Australia threatened to tighten global supplies. * Next season's benchmark November 2013 also hit a new contract high at 243.25 euros a tonne, pushed by adverse weather conditions for soft wheat sowings that are slow to catch up, notably due to excessive rainfall in northern France. * French farm office FranceAgriMer said in a weekly report that 64 percent of the wheat sowings were completed by Oct. 29, compared to 88 percent by the same time last year. Only 28 percent of the area had emerged at the beginning of last week, down from 57 percent at the same stage in 2011. * On the European maize futures market, front month November, which expires on Monday, was down 1.2 percent at 244.00 euros but January was 0.3 percent higher at 253.50 euros. * Prices were supported by a rise in the prices of competing Argentine and Ukrainian origins, traders said. * A second cargo of 60,000 tonnes is expected in the port of La Pallice on Nov. 11 to ship maize to South Korea. GERMANY * German prices were supported by the positive export outlook as Black Sea supplies sell out and the euro weakened. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 3 euros at 279 euros a tonne with buyers at around 277 euros. * "The price strength is not really surprising with the Black Sea suppliers Ukraine and Russia increasingly out of the market," one German trader said. "We could see a shift towards more EU wheat in the purchase tenders this week from Jordan and Lebanon." * "But the markets may be restrained with a risk-off mood this week ahead of the U.S. presidential elections and the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) global supply and demand report on Friday," he said. * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 272 euros with buyers at around 269 euros, supported by expectations of good feed wheat demand in coming months. * Prices as of 1230 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 269.50 0.75 +0.28 195.25 38.03 Paris maize 240.00 -7.00 -2.83 197.25 21.67 Paris rape 478.75 -0.50 -0.10 421.50 13.58 CBOT wheat 868.75 4.25 +0.49 671.25 29.42 CBOT corn 741.25 1.75 +0.24 654.75 13.21 CBOT soybeans 1520.00 -7.00 -0.46 1207.75 25.85 Crude oil 85.04 0.18 +0.21 98.83 -13.95 Euro/dlr 1.28 0.07 +5.48 1.30 -1.37 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Micheal Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)