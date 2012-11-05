(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 European milling wheat futures rose on Monday, briefly hitting new contract highs in early trade, underpinned by tightening global supplies and a weaker euro which is making EU wheat more attractive for importers. * By 1630 GMT, benchmark January on the Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 0.47 percent higher at 270.00 euros a tonne after touching a new contract high of 270.25 euros a tonne. * "On price charts only a clear break of the (previous high of) 270 euros would open a new increase potential for wheat prices towards 280 euros per tonne," a futures trader said. * The expiry of the front-month contract November on Nov. 12 was also supporting the benchmark contract as traders were rolling positions. * "Only U.S. origins could now come and compete with us and the rate of the euro/dollar will be crucial in the next tenders," French analyst Agritel said in a note. * The euro fell to a near two-month low against a broadly firmer dollar on Monday on uncertainty over a Greek vote on austerity and ahead of this week's U.S. presidential election. * Wheat futures also rose on the Chicago Board of Trade as dryness in the U.S. Plains and forecasts of rains at harvest time in Australia threatened to tighten global supplies. * Next season's benchmark November 2013 also hit a new contract high at 244 euros a tonne, with adverse weather conditions, notably excessive rainfall in northern France, delaying wheat sowings. * French farm office FranceAgriMer said in a weekly report that 64 percent of the wheat sowings were completed by Oct. 29, compared to 88 percent by the same time last year. Only 28 percent of the area had emerged at the beginning of last week, down from 57 percent at the same stage in 2011. * France has seen heavy rainfall in October and this weekend. Preliminary reports said the volume of water was two and half to three times higher than average in some French regions, which lead to local floodings. * On the European maize futures market, benchmark January was 0.4 percent higher at 254.00 euros. Front month November expires on Monday. * Prices were supported by a rise in the prices of competing Argentine and Ukrainian origins, traders said. * A second cargo of 60,000 tonnes is expected in the port of La Pallice on Nov. 11 to ship maize to South Korea. * A first-ever shipment of bulk maize to Japan, for 25,000 tonnes, is still awaited in the port of Bordeaux. GERMANY * German prices were supported by the positive export outlook as Black Sea supplies sell out and the euro weakened. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 3 euros at 279 euros a tonne with buyers at around 277 euros. * "The price strength is not really surprising with the Black Sea suppliers Ukraine and Russia increasingly out of the market," one German trader said. "We could see a shift towards more EU wheat in the purchase tenders this week from Jordan and Lebanon." * "But the markets may be restrained with a risk-off mood this week ahead of the U.S. presidential elections and the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) global supply and demand report on Friday," he said. * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 272 euros with buyers at around 269 euros, supported by expectations of good feed wheat demand in coming months. * Prices as of 1636 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 269.75 1.00 +0.37 195.25 38.16 Paris maize 246.00 -1.00 -0.40 197.25 24.71 Paris rape 477.75 -1.50 -0.31 421.50 13.35 CBOT wheat 875.00 10.50 +1.21 671.25 30.35 CBOT corn 740.25 0.75 +0.10 654.75 13.06 CBOT soybeans 1515.75 -11.25 -0.74 1207.75 25.50 Crude oil 84.97 0.11 +0.13 98.83 -14.02 Euro/dlr 1.28 0.07 +5.53 1.30 -1.32 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Micheal Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)