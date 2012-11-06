PARIS Nov 6 European wheat futures extended gains on Tuesday to set new contract highs as poor U.S. crop ratings reinforced expectations of tightening global supply while a weak euro maintained bullish export prospects for European wheat.

* A fifth straight day of gains brought Paris futures further above a long-running consolidation zone.

* But traders cautioned that the rally would have to be confirmed at the close given low volumes, with investors awaiting the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election on Tuesday and as grain operators also looking ahead to U.S. Department of Agriculture crop estimates on Friday.

* January milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 1.25 euros or 0.46 percent at 270.50 euros a tonne by 1257 GMT. It was just off an earlier contract high of 271.00 euros a tonne that was also a highest level for a benchmark contract since early 2011.

* Until this week, Paris wheat had been capped by resistance between 265 and 270 euros since July.

* "The breaking of the price channel has happened in light volumes, so this still needs to be backed up," one futures dealer said.

* Chicago wheat rose for a second day after weekly U.S. crop ratings showed a record low for wheat at this point of the season, as dryness continued to hamper key growing states.

* Weakness in the euro, which touched an eight-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, also continued to support European futures by making euro-priced grain cheaper for export.

* The lower euro has reinforced export prospects for western European wheat that have already been buoyed by dwindling supply in Black Sea producers like Russia and Ukraine after poor harvests.

GERMANY

* German prices were little changed amid risk-averse sentiment ahead of the U.S. elections and in advance of Friday's USDA report, but still supported by the positive export outlook.

* Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 279 euros a tonne with buyers at around 277 euros.

* "The close U.S. elections and the USDA supply and demand report both have the potential to cause major turbulence in markets so there is a risk-avoidance atmosphere around," one trader said.

* "The export outlook remains supportive with crop problems appearing in Argentina and Australia to add to the lower export supplies from Ukraine and Russia."

* "The Southern Hemisphere crop problems would be positive news for important export markets for us such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and South Africa."

* Results were awaited from wheat purchase tenders from Jordan and Lebanon which both close on Tuesday.

* Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged at 272 euros with buyers at around 269 euros, also supported by expectations of good feed wheat demand in coming months as rival exporters from the Black Sea region sell out after their poor harvests this year. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Alison Birrane)