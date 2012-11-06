(Updates prices, adds detail on Chicago, durum futures) PARIS, Nov 6 European wheat futures extended gains on Tuesday to set new contract highs as poor U.S. crop ratings reinforced expectations of tightening global supply, while a weak euro maintained bullish export prospects for European wheat. * A fifth straight day of gains brought Paris futures further above a long-running consolidation zone. * But traders cautioned that the rally would have to be confirmed at the close given low volumes, with investors awaiting the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election and grain operators looking ahead to U.S. Department of Agriculture crop estimates on Friday. * January milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 2.25 euros or 0.84 percent at 271.50 euros ($350) a tonne by 1652 GMT, off an earlier contract high of 272.25 euros a tonne that was also a highest level for a benchmark contract since early 2011. * Until this week, Paris wheat had been capped by resistance between 265 and 270 euros since July. * "The breaking of the price channel has happened in light volumes, so this still needs to be backed up," one futures dealer said. * Chicago wheat futures rose for the second day in a row amid concerns over the poor condition of the just planted winter crop in the United States, and weather trouble in major exporters Australia and Argentina. * Weakness in the euro, which touched an eight-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, also continued to support European futures by making euro-priced grain cheaper for export. * The lower euro has reinforced export prospects for western European wheat that have already been buoyed by dwindling supply in Black Sea producers like Russia and Ukraine after poor harvests. * Borsa Italiana is set to launch Europe's first futures market for durum wheat this month to cater to demand from the continent's Italian-led pasta makers, but building sufficient trading volumes will be a challenge, traders say. GERMANY * German prices were marked up, in line with the rise in Paris, supported by the positive export outlook, but in a risk-avoidance mood ahead of the U.S. elections and in advance of Friday's USDA report. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 280 euros a tonne with buyers at around 278 euros. * "The close U.S. elections and the USDA supply and demand report both have the potential to cause major turbulence in markets, so there is a risk-avoidance atmosphere around," one trader said. * "The export outlook remains supportive with crop problems appearing in Argentina and Australia to add to the lower export supplies from Ukraine and Russia." * "The southern hemisphere crop problems would be positive news for important export markets for us, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and South Africa." * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 273 euros with buyers at around 272 euros, also supported by expectations of good feed wheat demand in coming months as rival exporters from the Black Sea region sell out. Prices at 1657 GMT Paris wheat 271.25 2.00 +0.74 202.50 33.95 London wheat 219.50 1.50 +0.69 153.65 42.86 Paris maize 254.50 0.75 +0.30 196.75 29.35 Paris rape 478.00 1.00 +0.21 438.25 9.07 CBOT wheat 874.50 8.50 +0.98 652.75 33.97 CBOT corn 738.75 3.25 +0.44 646.60 14.25 CBOT soy 1524.00 19.75 +1.31 1198.50 27.16 Crude oil 86.85 1.20 +1.40 98.83 -12.12 Euro/dlr 1.28 0.01 +1.10 1.30 -1.07 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Alison Birrane and Jane Baird)