(Recasts with updated prices) AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 European milling wheat prices turned lower on Tuesday afternoon after Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures hit a four-week low on technical selling. * "Chicago prices have dipped below their supports and we are following," one Euronext trader said. * Benchmark January milling wheat on the Paris futures market was 0.5 percent lower at an 11-day low of 268.75 euros a tonne by 1641 GMT. * Traders pegged the next support at 266.75 euros. * The fall was limited by Algeria's new tender for milling wheat and the relative weakness of the euro against the dollar, which makes EU grains more competitive on the world market. The euro reached a more than two-month low against the dollar earlier in the global session although it later erased its losses. * Export prospects in the EU remain good with continued signs of harvest problems in Australia and Argentina, in addition to a slowdown in shipments from Russia and Ukraine. * "Reduced supplies from the Former Soviet Union, together with lower production in Australia, have put upside pressure on Western European produced wheat," Saxo Bank said in a daily note. * "So far the stronger dollar has prevented U.S. exports from picking up despite farmers sitting on adequate supplies," it said. * Traders noted a thin delivery volume at the expiry of the November contract on Monday, put at 265 lots or 13,250 tonnes. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in January, European traders said on Tuesday. * Ukraine's authorities are only a few steps away from making a decision on whether they should limit exports of wheat to ensure that the population has enough cheap bread, analysts and traders said on Tuesday * Prices as of 1650 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 268.25 -1.75 -0.65 195.25 37.39 London wheat 215.00 0.85 +0.40 153.65 39.93 Paris maize 252.25 -0.75 -0.30 197.25 27.88 Paris rape 464.00 -3.50 -0.75 421.50 10.08 CBOT wheat 847.25 -10.50 -1.22 671.25 26.22 CBOT corn 715.00 -3.00 -0.42 654.75 9.20 CBOT soybeans 1409.00 -2.00 -0.14 1207.75 16.66 Crude oil 85.38 -0.19 -0.22 98.83 -13.61 Euro/dlr 1.27 0.06 +4.96 1.30 -1.85 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Anthony Barker)