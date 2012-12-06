(Updates prices after EU export data)

PARIS Dec 6 The biggest volume of weekly European Union soft wheat export licences granted in more than two years and a weakening of the euro against the dollar lifted European wheat futures on Thursday despite a fall on U.S. grains markets.

* January milling wheat on the Paris futures market was 0.1 percent higher at 269.00 euros a tonne by 1634 GMT.

* Next contract March was up 0.2 percent at 267.50 euros a tonne, well below resistance at 269.00 euros, traders noted.

* The EU this week granted export licences for 712,000 tonnes of soft wheat, the biggest volume in more than two years, taking the total this season to 8.0 million tonnes, compared with 6.6 million at the same stage last season.

* The euro was headed for its sharpest drop against the dollar in a month on Thursday after comments from the European Central Bank chief and inflation forecasts boosted expectations of an interest rate cut.

* In Chicago, U.S. wheat futures were down 0.5 percent after weekly export data were near the lower end of analysts' expectations and poor for corn. Soybean futures were flat.

* Some traders said a small dip in EU wheat futures at the end of the week could not be ruled out before grain markets start to focus on next Tuesday's world supply-and-demand estimates from the U.S. government.

* Tight global supplies continued to support wheat prices with all eyes on Latin America.

* The wheat harvest in grains powerhouse Argentina is expected to be smaller than expected and of poorer quality this season as farmers slog through waterlogged fields, trying to save their crops from toxic fungi bred by too much rain.

* Talk is increasing in the market that the world's fifth-largest exporter could restrict sales in the coming weeks, analyst FCStone said.

* Argentina, which curbs wheat and corn exports to ensure ample domestic supplies of food, has freed 6 million tonnes of 2012/13 wheat for overseas shipment but some doubt that it will allow the full amount.

* "To our knowledge they already granted 5 million tonnes and they could keep it there," one trader said. "There is a real supply problem in the Mercosur region."

* Several ships loaded with new crop (2012/13) wheat are stranded at port in Argentina because they have been unable to secure export papers, buyers in Brazil said.

* Brazil said on Thursday it expected wheat production, which was hurt by strong rains in the southern part of the country during the harvest period, to fall to 4.46 million tonnes from last year's 5.7 million tonne crop.

* Algeria covered its milling wheat needs until mid-March in last week's tender, which was initially launched to buy grains only for shipment in February, European exporters said on Thursday. (Reporting by Valerie Parent; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Anthony Barker)