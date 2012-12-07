AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 European wheat prices firmed on Friday, supported by hefty export demand and a falling euro against the dollar, which makes EU grains more competitive on world markets. * The European Commission on Thursday awarded its biggest volume of wheat export licences in over two years at 712,000 tonnes. * The total since the start of the 2012/13 season was now at 8.0 million tonnes, against 6.6 million tonnes of licences cleared at the same stage in 2011/12, even though the EU harvested a smaller wheat crop this summer. * "There are more and more signs that the wheat supply in the Black Sea region is gradually drying up, with the result that countries will increasingly resort to importing wheat from the EU," Commerzbank said. * "The robust demand for EU wheat is likely to keep the price of MATIF (Paris futures) wheat high," it added. * By 1100 GMT front-month January on Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 0.3 percent higher at 268.50 euros, still far off its contract high of 279.25 euros a tonne hit early last month. * The euro fell to a nine-day low against the dollar on Friday after the Bundesbank slashed its growth outlook for Germany, with the single currency at risk of more losses on prospects of a euro zone rate cut. * Traders noted the thin volumes exchanged on European wheat futures, at less than 750 lots, or 37,500 tonnes, as traders were seeking a clear trend. * Operators were also looking at crop development in France with rainy weather hampering growth in some parts of the country, with a sharp drop in temperatures expected next week. * Prices as of 1242 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 268.50 0.75 +0.28 195.25 37.52 Paris maize 253.00 1.00 +0.40 197.25 28.26 Paris rape 476.75 2.25 +0.47 421.50 13.11 CBOT wheat 844.50 -0.75 -0.09 671.25 25.81 CBOT corn 744.00 -3.75 -0.50 654.75 13.63 CBOT soybeans 1494.25 3.00 +0.20 1207.75 23.72 Crude oil 85.88 -0.38 -0.44 98.83 -13.10 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.08 +6.69 1.30 -0.24 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Alison Birrane)