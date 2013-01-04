AMSTERDAM, Jan 4 European wheat futures rose on Friday to recover from a near six-month low, strengthened by technical support and a lower euro, traders said. * But gains were modest as the market remained curbed by weakness in Chicago, where a sharp rise in the dollar was weighing on commodities priced in the U.S. currency. * Volumes in Paris were light, with many operators in France not expected to return until next week after the Christmas and New Year holidays. * The market was also awaiting U.S. employment data later on Friday as an indication of the health of the world's biggest economy. * Benchmark March milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 1.50 euros or 0.61 percent at 248.00 euros a tonne by 1146 GMT. * On Thursday, it had fallen to 244.00 euros, a level last seen on July 10, after Chicago wheat also touched a six-month low earlier this week. * But technical support between 244 and 245 euros encouraged the market to steady, while a three-week low for the euro against the dollar also helped prices by making euro-zone grain cheaper for export. * "Paris is trying to gain ground but Chicago is keeping us in check," a futures dealer said. "The drop-off in the euro-dollar rate is helping us a bit." * French ports continued to show a long line-up of grain loadings after heavy export sales towards the end of 2012. * Port data showed a cargo was due to load at Bordeaux next week with 25,000 tonnes of maize for Japan. This would follow a first-ever bulk maize shipment to Japan in November and reflects unusual flows in a tight maize market hit by a U.S. drought. GERMANY * German wheat was once more quoted at large premiums over Paris, but with business volumes thin with many market participants still on holiday. * Standard milling wheat for January-March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro and well over Paris at 264 euros a tonne with buyers at around 263 euros. * "The physical market is taking a very different view of the supply and demand outlook than the futures markets which are at considerably lower levels," one German trader said. "But the wheat supply balance is very tight following the poor crops in Russia, Ukraine, Argentina and Australia." * "The EU and United States have good export prospects in the coming weeks as our rivals exit the market and this is reflected in higher premiums in the physical market," he said. * There was also market talk that some EU consumers could be considering importing U.S. wheat. The EU has a quota for duty-free U.S. wheat imports which otherwise are blocked from coming to Europe by heavy customs duties. * Another trader said U.S. cheaper U.S. wheat could be attractive to buyers in some EU consumers including Spain, Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and even Germany. * "U.S. soft red winter wheat for January shipment is currently around $336 a tonne cif to the Rotterdam/Antwerp port range and $335 cif to Spanish ports. This is about 256 euros to Rotterdam/Antwerp and 255-6 euros to Spain." * "These U.S. prices are starting to look attractive, especially to feed makers. I would not be surprised to see the EU award U.S. wheat import licences next week." * Repeated demand and tight supplies again kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices. * Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale down 4 euros but above milling wheat at 270 euros a tonne with buyers at 268 euros. * Prices as of 1234 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 256.50 3.00 +1.18 195.25 31.37 Paris maize 242.00 4.25 +1.79 197.25 22.69 Paris rape 450.75 3.25 +0.73 421.50 6.94 CBOT wheat 754.50 -1.00 -0.13 671.25 12.40 CBOT corn 688.50 -0.75 -0.11 654.75 5.15 CBOT soybeans 1404.25 1.25 +0.09 1207.75 16.27 Crude oil 91.87 -1.05 -1.13 98.83 -7.04 Euro/dlr 1.30 0.09 +7.41 1.30 0.44 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Axelle du Crest in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and vana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Alison Birrane)