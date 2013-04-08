PARIS, April 8 European wheat futures rose to their highest level in more than two months on Monday as gains in U.S. prices reinforced a rally in Paris linked to tight end-of-season supply. * May milling wheat, the last contract of the 2012/13 season, was up 2.75 euros or 1.13 percent at 246.50 euros a tonne by 1216 GMT. In early trade it got to 247.75 euros, a level last reached on March 24, as it tested technical resistance around 247 euros. * The Paris old-crop benchmark has recovered all the losses seen in the wake of bearish U.S. grain stocks estimates issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on March 28. * Chicago wheat prices rose to a highest level in nearly two weeks, supported by a big Chinese purchase of U.S. wheat as well as worries about weather stress to developing U.S. crops. * Brisk export volumes, which have defied relatively high European prices and dwindling short-term supply, have helped prices rally in the past week. * "The EU's accumulated wheat exports have meanwhile reached the high volumes of the 2010/11 season," Commmerzbank analysts said, referring to European Union export licences. * "For last week, the EU reported exports of 468,000 tonnes of wheat, which helped the EU wheat prices to make up ground again following the losses they suffered in the wake of the US inventory data." * A spell of cold weather has also supported gains by raising the risk slow-growing crops will mean a late harvest and increased reliance on old-crop stocks. * In its first estimate for this year's crop, French grains consultancy Agritel reckoned on Monday France would harvest 34.8 million tonnes of soft wheat this year, down about 1 million tonnes on last year's crop. * "The wintry weather conditions that have continued until this week have delayed plant growth and this will have consequences for yields," Agritel said in a note. * Temperatures are expected to rise steadily this week in northern France but forecast showers could slow field work. * New-crop November was up 1.00 euro or 0.47 percent to 215.50 euros. GERMANY * German cash market prices were also higher, supported by export hopes and worry about the impact of the cold spell. * Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 256 euros a tonne with buyers at about 254 euros. * "Warmer weather is at last forecast for much of Germany later this week and this is urgently needed as plants are more than four weeks behind their normal growth schedule because of the constant winter weather," one trader said. * "It is hard to assess the impact of the cold but bumper yields can no longer be expected in Germany this summer." * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro at 222 euros a tonne. * Prices as of 1216 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 246.50 2.75 +1.13 195.25 26.25 Paris maize 225.25 1.00 +0.45 197.25 14.20 Paris rape 468.75 1.50 +0.32 421.50 11.21 CBOT wheat 702.00 3.00 +0.43 652.75 7.55 CBOT corn 633.75 4.75 +0.76 646.60 -1.99 CBOT soy 1357.50 13.75 +1.02 1198.50 13.27 WTI crude oil 93.39 0.69 +0.74 98.83 -5.50 Euro/dlr 1.30 0.00 +0.39 0.00 0.00 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by James Jukwey)