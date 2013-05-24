AMSTERDAM, May 24 European wheat futures were little changed in thin trade on Friday as prices steadied after setting a one-week high in early trade. * Paris futures had rebounded from an 11-month low on Tuesday as buyers including importing countries saw attractive prices. * But a strong euro and aggressive prices in tenders by Algeria and Tunisia tempered export sentiment while technical resistance at 208 euros was also curbing prices. * Operators were continuing to watch for weather updates, particularly in the Black Sea region, in a sensitive period for developing wheat crops. * "There is not much impetus in the market today," one dealer said. "The main issue remains the weather in Russia and whether or not they will get rain." * November milling wheat in Paris was down 0.25 euros or 0.12 percent at 207.50 euros ($270) a tonne by 1140 GMT. It earlier edged up to a one-week high of 208.25 euros. * European prices were underpinned by further gains in Chicago, where U.S. wheat was supported by talk of Chinese buying interest. * Weather in France was causing some, with cool temperatures, a lack of sunshine and heavy rain preventing some winter grains from catching up on growth delays and hampering the tail-end of maize sowing. * Maize growers group AGPM said that the 80 percent of the crop that had been sown still had full yield potential but there were worries about crops still to be sown. GERMANY * In Germany, prices were little changed as the Paris market provided little incentive while favourable crop weather has also eased concerns that the long winter could delay the harvest start. * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery was offered for sale little changed levels at 212.5 euros a tonne with buyers at about 211.5 euros. * Repeated rain fell in Germany this week and is forecast to continue to Monday, helping plants accelerate growth. * "The rain in May has enabled wheat plants to catch up on much of the growth delay caused by the long winter and this means consumers will probably not face a major supply squeeze this summer," one German trader said. * "I think wheat plants are only about a week to 9 days behind normal development instead of two to four weeks behind in April." * Wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro at 229 euros a tonne with few buyers seen but some reported to be offering 226 euros. * Stocks being sold after the recent insolvency of a grain trading house also added extra supply to the market, traders said. * The latest export figures for March show substantial German shipments to Iran are continuing although at a reduced pace, but with talk of German sales to Iran for August shipment. * Feed wheat for May-July delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale well over old crop milling wheat because of continued demand from feed makers at an unchanged 235 euros a tonne with buyers at around 232 euros. * Prices at 1156 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 207.50 -0.25 -0.12 202.50 2.47 Paris maize 219.00 0.00 +0.00 196.75 11.31 Paris rape 433.50 -0.50 -0.12 438.25 -1.08 CBOT wheat 706.75 3.50 +0.50 652.75 8.27 CBOT corn 660.75 -1.25 -0.19 646.60 2.19 CBOT soy 1494.75 -4.75 -0.32 1198.50 24.72 Crude oil 93.58 -0.67 -0.71 98.83 -5.31 Euro/dlr 1.30 0.00 +0.18 1.30 0.02 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Jason Neely)