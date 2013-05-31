AMSTERDAM, May 31 European wheat futures edged higher on Friday, supported by a weaker euro, as the market maintained a hesitant tone while waiting for clearer signs about this year's harvest outlook. * Friday saw more fallout from the discovery of non-authorised genetically modified wheat on a farm in northwestern United States, with South Korean millers saying they would suspend imports of U.S. wheat pending tests. * But operators said it was too early to predict the impact of the incident on trade flows and that any effects would likely be on U.S. trade with Asia. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.75 euros or 0.37 percent at 205.25 euros ($270) a tonne by 1150 GMT. * The contract had slipped to a one-week low at 202.00 euros on Thursday, pressured by a drop in Chicago as the GM wheat case rattled U.S. traders, before steadying to close flat. * A paring of losses in Chicago at Thursday's close and a drop in the euro against the dollar then encouraged Paris wheat to move higher on Friday. * "The euro has weakened a bit and there was a recovery last night on the U.S. market," one futures dealer said. "Trading is still rather hesitant. You can tell that farmers are reluctant to come out and sell for now." * U.S. wheat edged lower, as the GM wheat case that also prompted Japan to cancel a tender for U.S. white wheat and the European Union to plan tests on imports of this wheat class, kept buyers cautious. * "It's negative news for U.S. wheat," the dealer said. "But on the Paris market there has been little impact." * Cool, wet weather in western Europe remained a worry for the summer's harvest, while operators were also monitoring the effects of heavy rain in the United States and adverse conditions in parts of Russia. * But signs of export competition from Black Sea producers for the approaching 2013/14 season was keeping a lid on western European prices. * Buyers in Thailand have purchased a total 109,000 tonnes of feed wheat from the Black Sea region in separate deals in past days, European traders said on Friday. GERMANY * In Germany, prices were supported by the rise in Paris, with hopes the GMO find in U.S. wheat could push some export business to Europe. * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro at 210 euros a tonne with buyers at 209 euros. * "If the U.S. problem with GMOs in wheat is confirmed as widespread, we could see some export business moved to west Europe but Russia and Ukraine will be major competitors for any business as their new crops this summer and export surpluses are looking big," one German trader said. * Sunnier weather forecast in Germany next week raised hopes grain plants will not suffer from the unusually wet May weather, traders said. * Feed wheat prices were firm after the European Union decided to end the duty free import quota scheme on June 30 which would make imports more expensive. * Feed wheat for June-July delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 236 euros a tonne with buyers at 234 euros and early trade reported at 233 euros. * This was well over old crop milling wheat which was offered for sale in Hamburg at around 230 euros. * Prices at 1155 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 205.25 0.75 +0.37 202.50 1.36 Paris maize 229.50 -0.75 -0.33 196.75 16.65 Paris rape 435.50 0.50 +0.11 438.25 -0.63 CBOT wheat 695.00 -3.75 -0.54 652.75 6.47 CBOT corn 657.75 3.50 +0.53 646.60 1.72 CBOT soy 1510.25 14.50 +0.97 1198.50 26.01 Crude oil 92.82 -0.79 -0.84 98.83 -6.08 Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.01 -0.49 1.30 0.22 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)