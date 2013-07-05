PARIS, July 5 European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were flat to slightly higher on Friday, as U.S. grain markets were closed for Independence Day but a further fall of the euro against the dollar supported wheat which could benefit on export markets. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was unchanged at 196.75 euros a tonne. January was 0.26 percent higher at 196.50 euros a tonne. * U.S. markets have closed since Wednesday due to the U.S. Independence Day Holiday on July 4 and are only due to reopen at 1330 GMT on Friday. * The euro fell near a five-week trough against the dollar on Friday, hit by the European Central Bank's pledge to keep policy accommodative, and looked vulnerable to more losses if U.S. jobs data beats expectations. * There were signs of good export demand with the European Union clearing 125,000 tonnes soft wheat export licences in the first two days of the 2013/14 season that started on July 1 and Jordan's purchase of 100,000 tonnes of wheat. Half of that was Ukrainian wheat and the rest optional. * Among bearish news, Ukraine's agriculture minister on Friday raised his forecast for the 2013 wheat harvest to between 20 million and 21 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 20 million, up by a third from last year's crop. * Better weather is expected in France in the next few days, which should allow first cuttings in early regions, consultancy Agritel noted. Prices at 1121 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat (Nov) 196.75 0.00 +0.00 195.25 0.77 Paris maize (Nov) 177.75 0.00 +0.00 197.25 -9.89 Paris rape (Nov) 398.50 0.75 +0.19 421.50 -5.46 CBOT wheat (July) closed CBOT corn (Dec) closed CBOT soy (Nov) closed WTI crude oil 101.71 0.47 +0.46 98.83 2.91 Euro/dlr 1.29 -0.29 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by James Jukwey)