PARIS, Sept 25 European milling wheat futures jumped on Wednesday, echoing the Chicago market, on concerns about frost that could damage crops in Argentina and expectations of strong demand from China. * November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market was 0.8 percent higher at 189.00 euros a tonne by 1350 GMT, after touching 190 euros in earier trade, its highest level since Sept. 3. * "Operators see that the market is holding and consider that it's a good level to buy," a Euronext trader said. * Argentina's wheat belt was hit by frost early on Tuesday that threatened to damage 2013/14 crop yields, meteorologists said, warning more cold weather was on the way. * Chinese wheat prices have hit record peaks due to dwindling high-quality supplies and growing expectations state purchase prices will rise before the planting season begins next month. * These two elements sent wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rise 1.4 percent. * But traders said the impact of frosts on final harvests remained uncertain as they came at a non-crucial time of crop growth. * The rise of the euro against the dollar was also still penalising European, notably French, wheat exports, traders noted. * On the cash market, brokers pointed to good demand for wheat delivered to Rouen starting from January in the hope that European wheat will be able to replace Black Sea origins on Mediterrannean markets such as Egypt. A lack of sellers on the cash market contributed to the activity on Euronext, they said. Prices at 1433 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 189.50 2.00 +1.07 250.25 -24.28 Paris maize 167.50 1.50 +0.90 237.75 -29.55 Paris rape 362.75 0.25 +0.07 456.25 -20.49 CBOT corn 449.50 0.75 +0.17 698.25 -35.62 CBOT soy 1310.25 -2.25 -0.17 1418.75 -7.65 CBOT wheat 667.75 9.50 +1.44 778.00 -14.17 WTI crude oil 103.29 0.16 +0.16 91.82 12.49 Euro/dlr 1.35 +0.26 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by William Hardy)