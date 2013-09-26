PARIS, Sept 26 European wheat futures retreated from a three-week high on Thursday as dealers said a rally this week and strength in the euro were straining export competitiveness. * November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market was 0.75 euros, or 0.4 percent, lower at 190 euros a tonne by 1248 GMT. It rose to 191.25 euros earlier in the session, its highest level since Sept. 3. * Wheat markets have rallied this week, led by Chicago, as brisk U.S. exports and worries that frost could damage crops in Argentina have suggested a tightening global supply balance. * But estimates by farmers that Argentina's harvest could still surpass last year's eased concerns about frost damage, encouraging Chicago wheat to consolidate below a one-month high struck on Wednesday. * In Paris, a steady euro, trading around $1.35 to stay within range of last week's seven-month high, was making euro zone wheat less competitive against its key Black Sea export rivals. * "The benchmark for European wheat is not Argentine wheat, it's the Black Sea," a French trader said. "If we want to be in contention against them with a euro at $1.35, we can't stay at 190 euros a tonne." * Weekly European Union export data later on Thursday will give a fresh indication of demand. Wheat export licences are running well ahead of last year's pace, but French operators caution that France's share is smaller than usual. * "We need new export business in order to clear our export surplus," the trader said. * Prices as of 1248 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat 190.00 -0.75 -0.39 Paris maize 168.25 0.00 +0.00 Paris rape 363.75 -1.25 -0.34 CBOT wheat 672.50 2.00 +0.30 CBOT corn 452.75 -2.00 -0.44 CBOT soy 1316.25 -5.50 -0.42 WTI crude oil 103.07 0.41 +0.40 Euro/dlr 1.35 -0.24 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman)