PARIS Dec 4 Paris wheat futures hit their highest in almost seven months on Wednesday as a string of import tenders underscored brisk demand and fired up cash prices in top European Union exporter France.

* A much bigger-than-expected official estimate of the wheat harvest in Canada curbed gains on international wheat markets, but Paris prices stayed in positive territory.

* Traders said on Wednesday that Algeria, the top destination for French wheat, bought at least 100,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender, while Tunisia had purchased 100,000 tonnes of wheat together with 75,000 tonnes of barley.

* The potential new sale to Algeria encouraged French traders to shrug off Tuesday's setback in a tender by Egypt, which bought a single cargo of cheaper Romanian wheat, and keep the focus on a wave of shipments looming out of France.

* "The next two to three months are the export window for French wheat. There is less available supply in Russia and Ukraine, and uncertainty about Argentina. Demand is getting concentrated here and logistically it's going to be tight," a French trader said.

* March milling wheat, the most traded contract on the Euronext market, rose as high as 211.25 euros a tonne, a level it had last reached on May 9.

* At 1612 GMT, it was up 1.00 euro or 0.5 percent at 210.00 euros, after the big official estimate of Canada's wheat crop weighed on futures markets and pushed Chicago prices lower.

* Export demand continued to drive up prices at the northern port of Dunkirk, one of France's few deep-water terminals able to fully load larger grain carriers.

* Premiums traded at Dunkirk hit their highest this season at 6 euros over the Euronext March for January/March shipment, cash brokers said.

* Statistics Canada pegged the country's all-wheat crop at 37.53 million tonnes, well above its October estimate of 33 million tonnes and the average trade expectation of 33.8 million tonnes.

* The swelling crop in Canada, typically the world's second- or third-largest exporter, could stiffen competition for U.S. and EU wheat. But traders say logistical constraints in Canada, which also expects a record-high canola (rapeseed) harvest this year, should limit flows in the short term. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)