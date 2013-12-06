LONDON Dec 6 Wheat prices in western Europe were lower on Friday, slipping back from a seven-month high set earlier in the week, weighed partly by a stronger euro.

* March milling wheat on Paris Euronext was down 1.50 euros, or 0.7 percent, at 206.50 euros a tonne at 1712 GMT. The contract peaked at 211.25 euros on Wednesday, its highest level since May.

* The euro rose to a five-week high against the dollar on Friday, potentially making EU wheat less competitive in export markets although there has so far been little sign of any slowdown in demand.

* News came on Thursday that Algeria had bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat in its latest tender, three times the provisional volume initially reported, and that Morocco bought 500,000 tonnes in the past three weeks. All these purchase were mostly for French wheat.

* Iran also purchased 300,000 tonnes of wheat in the past three weeks, traders said.

* "The rise on Euronext was justified by the recent hefty exports deals and there is now likely a correction effect. Euronext rose much more than Chicago since the start of the week," one trader said.

* German wheat premiums were again supported by good export prospects along with brisk demand for EU wheat export licences in Germany.

* Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 3 euros over the Paris March contract with buyers seeking 2 euros over Paris.

* "Near term export prospects remain positive with hope that a good share of Iran's recent purchases will be sourced in Germany while Morocco looks like being a new customer for Germany," one trader said.

* Demand for EU wheat export licences in Germany remained high this week and was even running ahead of demand in France.

* "Of the 572,000 tonnes of EU soft wheat export licences awarded this week, 291,000 tonnes were taken by Germany and 110,000 tonnes in France," the trader said. "To my mind this is an illustration of strong international demand for high-quality wheat in export markets with the Black Sea region fading from the export scene."

* EU wheat export licences can be used in any EU country, not just where they are issued to, but are regarded as giving a good underlying picture of a country's export demand.

* Feed wheat futures in London were also lower with March off 0.20 pounds or 0.1 percent at 166.00 pounds a tonne.

* The maize harvest was running behind in France by early this week as adverse weather continued to delay field work, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Mark Potter)