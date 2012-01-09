(Refiles to fix second story link in second paragraph)
MADRID Jan 9 European wheat futures were
firm on Monday, in step with U.S. prices, on the risk of weather
damage to crops in major exporter Argentina ahead of closely
watched estimates due from the U.S. government later this week.
* A weak euro continued to bolster European trade by making
grain priced in the common currency cheaper in export markets, a
factor which helped French wheat clinch a sale to Egypt on
Friday in a second successive tender.
* In Europe's biggest wheat exporter France, the most active
March milling wheat contract was up 2.00 euros in Paris,
or 1.02 percent, at 197.25 euros a tonne by 1254 GMT.
* March wheat continued to face resistance at around 200
euros, below a three-month high of 203.50 euros reached last
week.
* Front-month January, which expires on Tuesday, was
up 0.50 euros or 0.25 percent at 201.50 euros.
* Analysts expect Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture
report on global supply and demand of farm products to slash
forecasts for South American crops and cut estimates of U.S.
grain ending stocks for the 2011/12 market year.
* "I think the market can rise further as we wait for the
USDA report," a French dealer said. "It looks like they could
tighten the world corn balance by reducing production in
Argentina."
* The impact of La Nina in Argentina and southern Brazil,
coupled with the risk of continued dryness in the United States
and Ukraine, as well as harvest rain in Australia, were also
supporting a wheat market which fell last year on rising global
supply.
* "In this broad context, weather risk premiums should
remain and limit any potential for the market to fall," French
grains consultancy Agritel said in a note.
* In oilseeds, rapeseed futures were also firm, in line with
U.S. soybeans and Malaysian palm oil, as weather
concerns also drove the oilseed complex.
* February rapeseed was up 3.50 euros or 0.77
percent at 456.25 euros a tonne.
SPAIN
* Physical wheat in major importer Spain rose in line with
futures markets in Paris and Chicago, with additional upside
from a lack of offers in drought-hit exporters Argentina and
Brazil.
* The market awaited results due on Thursday of bidding to
import up to 1.6 million tonnes of wheat under the EU's TRQ
scheme, much of which is expected to come from Ukraine.
* Dealers expected the entire tranche to be placed and
sources expect 300,000 tonnes to head to Spanish port Tarragona
alone, but logistics problems were reported in the Black Sea.
* "This isn't as much of a buyers' market as it was a month
ago, regardless of the TRQs, which every one was expected," a
dealer said. "Feed makers were expecting prices to keep falling,
but they didn't so they're in a mess.
* "Let's see if the mood eases a little, because it is very
tense right now."
* Prompt feed wheat in leading grains port Tarragona was
quoted at 212-214 euros/tonne, up 4-6 euros from
Thursday and a rise of 12-14 euros in the past three weeks.
GERMANY
* Germany's market was supported by the rise in Paris plus
background concern about South American drought but with a
cautious tone ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture crop
reports on Thursday.
* Standard new crop bread-quality wheat for January delivery
was offered for sale up two euros at 201 euros a tonne with
buyers at around 199-200 euros. New crop 2012 was only slightly
below old crop, with buyers offering 195 euros a tonne.
* "With the market now testing the 200 mark we could see
some more farmer selling after producer caution in recent
weeks," one German trader said. "The concerns about the dry
weather in Argentina causing a new upward swing in grains prices
are also supporting."
* "But with people awaiting more news from Argentina and with
caution ahead of the USDA on Thursday, there were enough reasons
not to do any business today."
* Short covering by animal feed makers was keeping feed wheat
prices at close to milling wheat.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was also firm, offered for sale at
200 euros a tonne for nearby deliveries with buyers around 199
euros.
