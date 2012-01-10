MILAN Jan 10 European wheat futures edged
lower on Tuesday, following weaker U.S. grains markets and
pressured by forecasts of rain showers in drought-hit Argentina
this week although the impact of these was still difficult to
assess, traders said.
* By 1312 GMT, the benchmark contract March was 1.00
euros or 0.5 percent lower at 200.25 euros a tonne. It remained
within its bullish channel but without breaking its resistance
at 202-203 euros a tonne, traders said.
* Charts indicated support at around 198 euros a tonne.
* Front-month January expires on Tuesday.
* In Chicago, U.S. wheat futures were slightly lower with
front month March down 2-1/2 cents or 0.39 percent at
$6.39-1/4 a bushell.
* "The market is hesitant. It needs to follow something so
follows the leading market in Chicago," one Euronext trader
said.
* Traders said the European market had priced in fears about
drought in South America more than its U.S. counterpart and
needed to take a breather.
* Rain showers are expected in Argentina's main farm areas
this week, but climatologists question whether the amount of
water to hit the drought-stricken pampas will be enough to
revive key corn and soy crops.
* Analysts expect Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture
report on global supply and demand of farm products to slash
forecasts for South American corn and soybean crops and cut
estimates of U.S. grain ending stocks for the 2011/12 season.
* Traders would also watch the USDA's crop forecasts for
Ukraine, a major competitor of European wheat on the world
market, where poor weather has lead to a cut in crop and export
estimates.
* Global stocks and the euro rose thanks to signs of
resilience in the euro zone economy and rising hopes for U.S.
corporate results but concerns about Europe's debt problems
capped gains.
* The rapeseed market was nearly stable despite a fall in
U.S. soybean futures, helped by a rise in crude oil prices and
low availabilities in Europe.
* Front-month February was unchanged at 457.75 euros
a tonne, still with a high premium over March, which
traded at 439.50 euros, down 0.1 percent.
GERMANY
* Germany's market was little changed with a cautious tone
ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports on
Thursday but with feed wheat prices supported by strong demand.
* Standard bread-quality wheat for January delivery was
offered for sale flat on late Monday levels at around 203 euros
a tonne, with buyers at around 202 euros.
* New crop 2012 selling prices were maintaining a premium of
about 5 euros over Paris levels with buyers offering 3 euros
over Paris new crop contracts.
* "The market is currently somewhat cautious with the latest
weather news from Argentina awaited, with forecasts of weather
in drought areas," one trader said. "I do not think many people
are ready to take risks before the USDA reports on Thursday."
* Short covering by animal feed makers was keeping some
German feed wheat prices at around milling wheat levels.
* Feed wheat for delivery in the South Oldenburg market near
the Netherlands was offered for sale at 203 euros a tonne for
nearby deliveries with buyers around 200 euros.
ITALY
* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were
little changed ahead of a key weekly session of Milan's cereals
exchange later on Tuesday, with some traders expecting to see
prices rising higher after 3-6 euro gains last week fuelled by
more expensive imports.
* Bread quality wheat was traded at 220-225 euros a tonne
for prompt delivery, in line or slightly higher than levels set
by Milan's grain bourse prices of last week, traders said.
