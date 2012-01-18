HAMBURG, Jan 18 European wheat prices fell on Wednesday, mainly pressured by a rise in the euro against the dollar, which makes euro-denominated goods less competitive on the world market.

* Europe's benchmark wheat, Paris' March contract, was down 1.50 euros or 0.7 percent at 198.50 euros a tonne at 1220 GMT.

* "The reason is mainly the euro and because the market was likely overbought," one trader on the Paris Euronext market said.

* The euro rallied on Wednesday after a ratings agency appeared to soften its stance regarding its outlook on Italy, while a media report that the IMF would boost its funding capabilities also pushed the single currency higher.

* But traders noted that price premiums were firm on the French cash wheat market due to a lack of sellers on old crop wheat and more purchase interest for the new crop. This could be the sign of a general bullish sentiment, brokers said.

* Dry weather remains a concern in Argentina despite recent rainfall, which provided some relief from the extended period of heat and dryness that stressed corn and soybean crops.

* On exports, three cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each were awaited or loading in the northern French port of Rouen to load soft wheat to Algeria after a break of more than one month. Shipments to the North African country at this time of the year were initially believed to come from Latin America.

GERMANY

* Germany's market was weakened by the fall in Paris but with background support coming from strong feed wheat demand.

* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down one euro at 203 euros a tonne with buyers at around 201 euros.

* "We are following the Paris market closely on milling wheat, the main current action is in feed wheat," one German trader said. "Quite a few compound feed producers in Germany and elsewhere in Europe short and taking supplies in Germany."

* The short covering by animal feed makers was keeping German feed wheat prices at the same level or even higher than milling wheat, continuing a pattern seen last week.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat at 204 euros a tonne with buyers around 203 euros. It had traded on Tuesday at 205 euros.

* "Sales offers of feed wheat from the Black Sea region appear to be low and this is adding to tight EU feed supplies," a trader said. * Prices at 1220 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 198.50 -1.50 -0.75 252.20 -21.29 Paris maize 201.25 -1.25 -0.62 235.00 -14.36 Paris rapeseed 449.75 -2.00 -0.44 497.25 -9.55 CBOT wheat 601.00 -3.75 -0.62 794.25 -24.33 CBOT corn 599.75 -4.25 -0.70 629.00 -4.65 CBOT soybeans 1173.25 -10.25 -0.87 1393.75 -15.82 CBOT rice 14.80 -0.01 -0.03 14.00 5.75 Crude oil 101.09 0.38 +0.38 91.38 10.63 Euro/dlr 1.28273698.72 -100.00 1.34 -4.43 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent; Editing by Alison Birrane)