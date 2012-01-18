HAMBURG, Jan 18 European wheat prices fell on Wednesday,
mainly pressured by a rise in the euro against the dollar, which makes
euro-denominated goods less competitive on the world market.
* Europe's benchmark wheat, Paris' March contract, was down 1.50
euros or 0.7 percent at 198.50 euros a tonne at 1220 GMT.
* "The reason is mainly the euro and because the market was likely
overbought," one trader on the Paris Euronext market said.
* The euro rallied on Wednesday after a ratings agency appeared to soften
its stance regarding its outlook on Italy, while a media report that the IMF
would boost its funding capabilities also pushed the single currency higher.
* But traders noted that price premiums were firm on the French cash wheat
market due to a lack of sellers on old crop wheat and more purchase interest for
the new crop. This could be the sign of a general bullish sentiment, brokers
said.
* Dry weather remains a concern in Argentina despite recent rainfall, which
provided some relief from the extended period of heat and dryness that stressed
corn and soybean crops.
* On exports, three cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each were awaited or loading in
the northern French port of Rouen to load soft wheat to Algeria after a break of
more than one month. Shipments to the North African country at this time of the
year were initially believed to come from Latin America.
GERMANY
* Germany's market was weakened by the fall in Paris but with background
support coming from strong feed wheat demand.
* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale down one euro at 203 euros a tonne with buyers at around 201
euros.
* "We are following the Paris market closely on milling wheat, the main
current action is in feed wheat," one German trader said. "Quite a few compound
feed producers in Germany and elsewhere in Europe short and taking supplies in
Germany."
* The short covering by animal feed makers was keeping German feed wheat
prices at the same level or even higher than milling wheat, continuing a pattern
seen last week.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the
Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat at 204 euros a tonne with
buyers around 203 euros. It had traded on Tuesday at 205 euros.
* "Sales offers of feed wheat from the Black Sea region appear to be low and
this is adding to tight EU feed supplies," a trader said.
* Prices at 1220 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd
Pct
Paris wheat 198.50 -1.50 -0.75 252.20
-21.29
Paris maize 201.25 -1.25 -0.62 235.00
-14.36
Paris rapeseed 449.75 -2.00 -0.44 497.25
-9.55
CBOT wheat 601.00 -3.75 -0.62 794.25
-24.33
CBOT corn 599.75 -4.25 -0.70 629.00
-4.65
CBOT soybeans 1173.25 -10.25 -0.87 1393.75
-15.82
CBOT rice 14.80 -0.01 -0.03 14.00
5.75
Crude oil 101.09 0.38 +0.38 91.38
10.63
Euro/dlr 1.28273698.72 -100.00 1.34
-4.43
*Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel
except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris
wheat in euros a tonne
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent; Editing by Alison Birrane)