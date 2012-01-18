(Updates prices, adds weakness after lower U.S. opening)

HAMBURG, Jan 18 European wheat prices fell on Wednesday, pressured by an early fall on U.S. grains markets and a rise in the euro against the dollar, which makes euro-denominated goods less competitive on the world market.

* Europe's benchmark wheat, Paris' March contract, was down 3.00 euros or 1.5 percent at 197.00 euros a tonne at 1625 GMT.

* "The reason is mainly the euro and because the market was likely overbought," one trader on the Paris Euronext market said.

* Paris wheat extended losses after U.S. wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell early on Wednesday, pushed down by declines in the corn market in turn tied to wetter forecasts in drought-hit Argentine crop areas.

* The euro rallied on Wednesday after a ratings agency appeared to soften its stance regarding its outlook on Italy, while a media report that the IMF would boost its funding capabilities also pushed the single currency higher.

* But French traders noted that price premiums were firm on the French cash wheat market due to a lack of sellers on old crop wheat and more purchase interest for the new crop. This could be the sign of a general bullish sentiment, brokers said.

* Dry weather remains a concern in Argentina despite recent rainfall, which provided some relief from the extended period of heat and dryness that stressed corn and soybean crops.

* On exports, three cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each were awaited or loading in the northern French port of Rouen to load soft wheat to Algeria after a break of more than one month. Shipments to the North African country at this time of the year were initially believed to come from Latin America.

GERMANY

* Germany's market was weakened by the fall in Paris and early U.S. trade but with background support coming from strong feed wheat demand.

* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down two euros at 202 euros a tonne with buyers at around 200 euros.

* "We are following the Paris market closely on milling wheat, the main current action is in feed wheat," one German trader said. "Quite a few compound feed producers in Germany and elsewhere in Europe short and taking supplies in Germany."

* The short covering by animal feed makers was keeping German feed wheat prices at the same level or even higher than milling wheat, continuing a pattern seen last week.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat at 205 euros a tonne with buyers around 203 euros. It had traded on Tuesday at 205 euros.

* "Sales offers of feed wheat from the Black Sea region appear to be low and this is adding to tight EU feed supplies," a trader said. * Prices at 1625 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 197.25 -2.75 -1.38 252.20 -21.79 London wheat 156.50 -1.50 -0.95 199.00 -21.36 Paris maize 200.00 -2.50 -1.23 235.00 -14.89 Paris rapeseed 449.75 -2.00 -0.44 497.25 -9.55 CBOT wheat 594.75 -10.00 -1.65 794.25 -25.12 CBOT corn 597.25 -6.75 -1.12 629.00 -5.05 CBOT soybeans 1181.25 -2.25 -0.19 1393.75 -15.25 CBOT rice 14.54 -0.27 -1.86 14.00 3.86 Crude oil 100.92 0.21 +0.21 91.38 10.44 Euro/dlr 1.282736 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in pounds per tonne (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent; Editing by Alison Birrane)