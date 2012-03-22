HAMBURG, March 22 European milling wheat prices
were flat to slightly lower on Thursday in light trade as
dealers were seeking new direction from U.S. grains markets and
fresh fundamental developments.
* Weaker U.S. futures in European trade on Thursday weighed.
* Europe's market was also keenly awaiting a key plantings
report by the U.S. department of Agriculture next week.
* Europe's benchmark milling wheat, the May contract
on the Paris Euronext market <0#BL2:>, was down 0.25 euro or 0.1
percent at 208.50 euros a tonne at 1245 GMT, holding within its
20-day moving average.
* "The fact that South American origins are competitive
against us (on traditional markets) does not help," a trader
said, referring to news on Wednesday that Morocco and Algeria
had recently made hefty purchases of wheat expected to come from
South America.
* Paris new crop November wheat was flat at 200.00
euros. Contracts for delivery after November were also
unchanged.
* European wheat traders remained relatively confident that
price trends will remain firm following recent good export
volumes, notably for French wheat, and uncertainties about the
impact of the current dry weather on the 2012 harvest
.
* "We could see the technical correction last a bit but we
are not fundamentally bearish," another trader said.
* The lowest bids in Tunisia's tender to buy 50,000 tonnes
of soft wheat, at $286.68 a tonne cost and freight included,
were considered as aggressive. Tender results are likely later
on Thursday.
GERMANY
* German wheat was hardly changed as the Paris market
provided little new momentum but high feed wheat prices once
more gave background support to milling wheat.
* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in
Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 217 euros a tonne with
buyers at around 215 euros.
* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat
prices around or even above milling wheat in parts of the
country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale above milling
wheat at 222 euros a tonne with buyers at around 220 euros.
* "The strong feed demand and export loadings for recent
sales to Iran are keeping the market well supported and well
over Paris levels," one German trader said.
* The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from
the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU
feed wheat, with Spanish purchasers recently buying German feed
wheat.
* Expectations of a good German grains crop this summer were
helping to keep German new crop prices well below old crop, but
observers are now cautioning that some winter damage has been
suffered.
* New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale at 203 euros at tonne with buyers around
202 euros.
* Arctic-style weather earlier this winter in Germany has
damaged German grain plants in some regions and some areas will
need replanting, but the country is still on course for a good
to average cereals harvest, the German Farming Association said
on Wednesday.
BRITAIN
* Feed wheat futures in London were slightly higher with May
up 0.25 pounds or 0.1 percent at 170.00 pounds a tonne
after touching a one-week low of 169.00 pounds.
* British dealers noted wheat crops in Britain appear to be
in generally good condition although there remains concern that
further dry weather could curtail yield potential.
* "Market watchers say attention is turning from what was
killed during the big freeze, to which areas are in need of
moisture," UK merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market
note on Thursday.
* The recent weakness of the euro against sterling remained
a bearish influence, lessening the competitiveness of UK exports
to key customers in the euro zone. The euro was holding just
above a recent one-month low against the UK currency on
Thursday.
* Prices at 1245 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011
Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 0.00 -200.25 -100.00 195.25
-100.00
London wheat 169.25 -0.50 -0.29 153.65
10.15
Paris maize 213.25 -0.50 -0.23 197.25
8.11
Paris rape 451.00 -0.75 -0.17 421.50
7.00
CBOT wheat 645.75 0.00 +0.00 671.25
-3.80
CBOT corn 641.00 -0.25 -0.04 654.75
-2.10
CBOT soybeans 1354.75 -7.25 -0.53 1207.75
12.17
Crude oil 106.03 -1.24 -1.16 98.83
7.29
Euro/dlr 1.32321098
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position.
Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
