HAMBURG, March 22 European milling wheat prices were firm on Thursday, buoyed by good export demand and stronger U.S. markets in early Thursday dealing.

* The EU granted 440,000 tonnes of wheat export licences this week, up from 183,000 tonnes in the previous week.

* This was the highest volume of weekly export licences granted by the EU since mid-November. Over the past four weeks, the EU has awarded licences to export over 1.5 million tonnes of wheat.

* Europe's benchmark milling wheat, the May contract on the Paris Euronext market <0#BL2:>, was up 0.75 euro or 0.3 percent at 209.50 euros a tonne at 1715 GMT, holding within its 20-day moving average.

* "The export licences were a good number and may well reflect some of the recent sales made to Iran," one German trader said.

* "But not all of the wheat for Iran will be processed by the major exporting countries, the orders are being spread around and a ship is currently being loaded with wheat for Iran in Finland."

* Paris new crop November wheat was up 1.0 euro at 201.00 euros. Contracts for delivery after November were also firmer.

* Brisk export tender business continued on Thursday.

* Tunisia purchased 50,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 50,000 tonnes of barley in tenders which closed on Thursday, traders said.

* Algeria also bought 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin feed barley in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

* But trade in Europe's market was restrained as dealers await a key plantings report by the U.S. department of Agriculture next week.

* "Markets might continue their consolidation phase ahead of the USDA report to be released on March 30," French analysts Agritel said in a note. "This report will present quarterly stocks in the USA and planting estimates. The early spring in the U.S. might lead to higher corn surfaces to the detriment of soybean."

GERMANY

* German wheat was firmer with good export prospects and high feed wheat prices once more gave background support to milling wheat.

* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 218 euros a tonne with buyers at around 217 euros.

* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices around or even above milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale above milling wheat at 223 euros a tonne with buyers at around 221 euros.

* "The strong feed demand and export loadings for recent sales to Iran are keeping the market well supported and well over Paris levels," one German trader said.

* "This weeks total of EU export licences included about 134,000 tonnes in Germany which is pretty hefty and may show that recent export sales to Iran are being processed."

* The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU feed wheat, with Spanish purchasers recently buying German feed wheat.

* Expectations of a good German grains crop this summer were helping to keep German new crop prices well below old crop, but observers are now cautioning that some winter damage has been suffered.

* New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 203 euros at tonne with buyers around 202 euros.

* Arctic-style weather earlier this winter in Germany has damaged German grain plants in some regions and some areas will need replanting, but the country is still on course for a good to average cereals harvest, the German Farming Association said on Wednesday.

BRITAIN

* Feed wheat futures in London were slightly higher with May up 0.50 pounds or 0.2 percent at 170.25 pounds a tonne after touching a one-week low of 169.00 pounds.

* British dealers noted wheat crops in Britain appear to be in generally good condition although there remains concern that further dry weather could curtail yield potential.

* "Market watchers say attention is turning from what was killed during the big freeze, to which areas are in need of moisture," UK merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market note on Thursday.

ITALY

* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, rose on the week as supplies of local grain have been reduced, traders said.

* Italian bread wheat rose 2 euros to 222-227 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, according to data from a weekly trade session of Bologna's cereals exchange. * Prices at 1715 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct London wheat 170.25 0.50 +0.29 153.65 10.80 Paris maize 213.75 0.00 +0.00 197.25

8.37 Paris rape 450.00 -1.75 -0.39 421.50

6.76 CBOT wheat 651.00 5.25 +0.81 671.25 -3.02 CBOT corn 640.75 -0.50 -0.08 654.75 -2.14 CBOT soybeans 1352.25 -9.75 -0.72 1207.75 11.96 Crude oil 104.75 -2.52 -2.35 98.83 5.99 Euro/dlr 1.3172109 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.