HAMBURG, March 22 European milling wheat prices
were firm on Thursday, buoyed by good export demand and stronger
U.S. markets in early Thursday dealing.
* The EU granted 440,000 tonnes of wheat export licences
this week, up from 183,000 tonnes in the previous week.
* This was the highest volume of weekly export licences
granted by the EU since mid-November. Over the past four weeks,
the EU has awarded licences to export over 1.5 million tonnes of
wheat.
* Europe's benchmark milling wheat, the May contract
on the Paris Euronext market <0#BL2:>, was up 0.75 euro or 0.3
percent at 209.50 euros a tonne at 1715 GMT, holding within its
20-day moving average.
* "The export licences were a good number and may well
reflect some of the recent sales made to Iran," one German
trader said.
* "But not all of the wheat for Iran will be processed by
the major exporting countries, the orders are being spread
around and a ship is currently being loaded with wheat for Iran
in Finland."
* Paris new crop November wheat was up 1.0 euro at
201.00 euros. Contracts for delivery after November were also
firmer.
* Brisk export tender business continued on Thursday.
* Tunisia purchased 50,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 50,000
tonnes of barley in tenders which closed on Thursday, traders
said.
* Algeria also bought 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin feed
barley in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders
said.
* But trade in Europe's market was restrained as dealers
await a key plantings report by the U.S. department of
Agriculture next week.
* "Markets might continue their consolidation phase ahead of
the USDA report to be released on March 30," French analysts
Agritel said in a note. "This report will present quarterly
stocks in the USA and planting estimates. The early spring in
the U.S. might lead to higher corn surfaces to the detriment of
soybean."
GERMANY
* German wheat was firmer with good export prospects and
high feed wheat prices once more gave background support to
milling wheat.
* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in
Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 218 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 217 euros.
* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat
prices around or even above milling wheat in parts of the
country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale above milling
wheat at 223 euros a tonne with buyers at around 221 euros.
* "The strong feed demand and export loadings for recent
sales to Iran are keeping the market well supported and well
over Paris levels," one German trader said.
* "This weeks total of EU export licences included about
134,000 tonnes in Germany which is pretty hefty and may show
that recent export sales to Iran are being processed."
* The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from
the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU
feed wheat, with Spanish purchasers recently buying German feed
wheat.
* Expectations of a good German grains crop this summer were
helping to keep German new crop prices well below old crop, but
observers are now cautioning that some winter damage has been
suffered.
* New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale at 203 euros at tonne with buyers around
202 euros.
* Arctic-style weather earlier this winter in Germany has
damaged German grain plants in some regions and some areas will
need replanting, but the country is still on course for a good
to average cereals harvest, the German Farming Association said
on Wednesday.
BRITAIN
* Feed wheat futures in London were slightly higher with May
up 0.50 pounds or 0.2 percent at 170.25 pounds a tonne
after touching a one-week low of 169.00 pounds.
* British dealers noted wheat crops in Britain appear to be
in generally good condition although there remains concern that
further dry weather could curtail yield potential.
* "Market watchers say attention is turning from what was
killed during the big freeze, to which areas are in need of
moisture," UK merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market
note on Thursday.
ITALY
* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, rose
on the week as supplies of local grain have been reduced,
traders said.
* Italian bread wheat rose 2 euros to 222-227 euros a tonne
for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, according to data
from a weekly trade session of Bologna's cereals exchange.
* Prices at 1715 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011
Ytd Pct
London wheat 170.25 0.50 +0.29 153.65
10.80
Paris maize 213.75 0.00 +0.00 197.25
8.37
Paris rape 450.00 -1.75 -0.39 421.50
6.76
CBOT wheat 651.00 5.25 +0.81 671.25
-3.02
CBOT corn 640.75 -0.50 -0.08 654.75
-2.14
CBOT soybeans 1352.25 -9.75 -0.72 1207.75
11.96
Crude oil 104.75 -2.52 -2.35 98.83
5.99
Euro/dlr 1.3172109
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position.
Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Nigel Hunt in London and
Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by Alison Birrane)