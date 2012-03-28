MADRID, March 28 European benchmark wheat prices were flat to higher on Wednesday as concerns frost damage followed by drought could crimp supplies from this summer's harvest.

* The water deficit for the year to date stands at 55 percent in France, Europe's biggest wheat producer.

* Volumes were light, however, as traders keenly awaited a U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates of spring plantings on Friday.

* Traders were also looking out for results of a tender later in the day by Egypt, the world's biggest wheat buyer, but doubted French wheat would win business.

* "It will be interesting to see the bids from different origins. Those who need to sell will be low, and those who don't need to will be out of the game," a trader on the Euronext exchange in Paris said.

* By 1131 GMT front month May milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were flat on Euronext at 213.25 euros ($284.11) a tonne, while new crop November was up 0.25 euro at 205.50.

* "We are really in a spring weather market and everyone is waiting for the (USDA) report to confirm hefty corn prospective plantings," another Euronext trader said.

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat added to recent gains as rising prices in Paris and Chicago again made imports more expensive, which the country needs to fill a big structural shortfall.

* Dealers said additional pressure came from farmers and merchants hanging on to dwindling stocks of old crop.

* Consumers reported buying mostly on spot market, with some recent imported new crop deals for September delivery, but few to carry over until the domestic new crop is due in late June.

* "The market is very firm. Prices will not give way in the ports and are even rising, so the outlook for May and June looks very tough," a trader said.

* While farmers were concerned about possible damage to the wheat crop from a persistent drought, dealers noted customary rain in April and May could save the harvest.

* Prompt feed wheat in main grains port Tarragona was last reported changing hands at 230 euros/tonne, up 1 euro from Monday, with current offers at around 231 euros .

GERMANY

* German wheat was little changed as Paris prices remained static but Germany was holding well above Euronext levels due to concerns about frost and drought damage to crops, as well as continuing high feed wheat prices.

* Standard quality milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 224 euros a tonne with very few buyers seen in the market on Wednesday.

* "Worries about winter kill and drought in several countries are supporting prices with strong feed wheat demand again providing strong background support," a German trader said.

* "Some French brokers have been in the Mosel area (in west Germany's Rhine region), talking about the possibility of buying German wheat this year which has also supported prices, whether or not only contingency options are being explored."

* Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Tuesday Germany's wheat crop had suffered damage from the cold spell in early February when plants had no deep snow cover to protect them.

POLAND

* Polish wheat prices have firmed in the past week on concern about frost damage to crops coupled with upward pressure from Paris prices and a weaker Polish exchange rate.

* Standard 12 percent protein milling wheat was offered for sale at around 890 zloty (214.50 euros) in Gdansk on Wednesday, up around 10 euros on the week. Polish feed wheat was around 860 zloty (207 euros).

* "Prices were supported by fears that the cold weather in January and February has inflicted winter kill on wheat in parts of Poland," a Polish trader said.

* "There was a high demand for wheat seeds which led to an expectation that farmers will have to replant more of the Polish crop than thought."

* Polish traders stressed there was still no accurate picture about the actual level of winter damage.

* Prices at 1147 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 213.25 0.00 +0.00 195.25 9.22 London wheat 175.00 0.95 +0.55 153.65 13.90 Paris maize 212.25 -0.25 -0.12 197.25 7.60 Paris rape 484.75 3.25 +0.67 421.50 15.01 CBOT wheat 646.00 6.25 +0.98 671.25 -3.76 CBOT corn 634.50 3.75 +0.59 654.75 -3.09 CBOT soybeans 1375.75 6.00 +0.44 1207.75 13.91 Crude oil 106.48 -0.85 -0.79 98.83 7.74 Euro/dlr 1.33 0.00 +0.22 1.30 3.02

* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Valerie Parent in Paris; Editing by Alison Birrane)