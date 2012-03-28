(Adds GASC results, quotes; updates prices)

MADRID, March 28 European benchmark wheat prices reversed early gains in late trade on Wednesday in step with a turnaround in Chicago and a retreat in crude oil.

* Trade was cautious ahead of U.S. government estimates of spring plantings and stocks on Friday.

* Prices drew support, however, from concerns over crop damage from frost during a recent cold wave followed by drought.

* "As winter ends the damage becomes visible," French analyst Offre & Demande Agricole said in a research note.

* By 1547 GMT front month May milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were down 0.94 percent to 211.25 euros ($280.73) a tonne on the Euronext exchange in Paris, while new crop November fell 1.1 percent to 203.00.

* Weather forecasters predict scattered showers only by the weekend in northern France - an important grain-producing region and more dry weather was expected next week.

* Traders shrugged off France's failure to win business at a tender by Egypt, the world's biggest wheat buyer. France's sole bid was $300/tonne free on board, compared to winning bids of $259.35 and $262.84.

* "We couldn't sell anything at the price where we are. There is not much left to sell," an exporter said, adding that France will fend off strong South American competition to ship 400,000 tonnes of wheat in March to Algeria.

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat added to recent gains as rising prices in Paris and Chicago again made imports more expensive, which the country needs to fill a big structural shortfall.

* Dealers said additional pressure came from farmers and merchants hanging on to dwindling stocks of old crop.

* Consumers reported buying mostly on spot market, with some recent imported new crop deals for September delivery, but few to carry over until the domestic new crop is due in late June.

* "The market is very firm. Prices will not give way in the ports and are even rising, so the outlook for May and June looks very tough," a trader said.

* While farmers were concerned about possible damage to the wheat crop from a persistent drought, dealers said customary rain in April and May could save the harvest.

* Prompt feed wheat in main grains port Tarragona was last reported changing hands at 230 euros/tonne, up 1 euro from Monday, with current offers at around 231 euros .

GERMANY

* German wheat was little changed as Paris prices remained static but Germany was holding well above Euronext levels due to concerns about frost and drought damage to crops, as well as continuing high feed wheat prices.

* Standard quality milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 224 euros a tonne with very few buyers seen in the market on Wednesday.

* "Worries about winter kill and drought in several countries are supporting prices with strong feed wheat demand again providing strong background support," a German trader said.

* "Some French brokers have been in the Mosel area (in west Germany's Rhine region), talking about the possibility of buying German wheat this year which has also supported prices, whether or not only contingency options are being explored."

* Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Tuesday Germany's wheat crop had suffered damage from the cold spell in early February when plants had no deep snow cover to protect them.

POLAND

* Polish wheat prices have firmed in the past week on concern about frost damage to crops coupled with upward pressure from Paris prices and a weaker Polish exchange rate.

* Standard 12 percent protein milling wheat was offered for sale at around 890 zlotys (214.50 euros) in Gdansk on Wednesday, up around 10 euros on the week. Polish feed wheat was around 860 zlotys (207 euros).

* "Prices were supported by fears that the cold weather in January and February has inflicted winter kill on wheat in parts of Poland," a Polish trader said.

* "There was a high demand for wheat seeds which led to an expectation that farmers will have to replant more of the Polish crop than thought."

* Polish traders stressed there was still no accurate picture about the actual level of winter damage.

* "In the Dolnoslaskie region in south west Poland, there are reports of individual farms with 90 and even 100 percent losses after frosts but farms only 10 km away have no losses at all," a second Polish trader said.

* "The sudden demand for more wheat seeds mean farmers have also been buying milling and feed wheat for use as seed material, which is also supporting prices."

* Higher demand has also been noticed from Polish feed factories before the Easter break.

* Prices at 1610 GMT Paris wheat 211.50 -1.75 -0.82 195.25 8.32 London wheat 174.00 -0.05 -0.03 153.65 13.24 Paris maize 211.00 -1.50 -0.71 197.25 6.97 Paris rape 484.00 2.50 +0.52 421.50 14.83 CBOT wheat 634.25 -5.50 -0.86 671.25 -5.51 CBOT corn 626.25 -4.50 -0.71 654.75 -4.35 CBOT soybeans 1374.25 4.50 +0.33 1207.75 13.79 Crude oil 104.88 -2.45 -2.28 98.83 6.12 Euro/dlr 1.33 0.00 -0.18 1.30 2.61

* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Valerie Parent in Paris; Editing by Alison Birrane)