HAMBURG, April 4 European grain prices fell on
Wednesday, pressured by weaker outside markets and forecasts for
welcome rain in Europe which could relieve thirsty crops.
* Europe's benchmark milling wheat, the Paris front month
May contract, was down 1.50 euros or 0.7 percent at
210.00 euros a tonne ($280) at 1223 GMT.
* Paris new crop November was down 2.00 euros or 0.9
percent at 203.75 euros a tonne.
* Wheat was pressured by general weakness in commodities
and equities after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March
meeting suggested a fresh round of monetary stimulus was
unlikely as the U.S. economy gradually improves.
* Rain fell in most of France on Wednesday and forecaster
Meteo France predicted some showers over the Easter weekend,
notably in the large grain belts in northern France.
* Rain is needed by grain plants parched after recent dry
weather but there is still doubt about whether rain will be
enough to prevent damage.
* "At first sight it will be local and insufficient to calm
(drought) concerns ," said Sebastien Poncelet of French analysts
Agritel.
* French analyst Offre & Demande Agricole (ODA), like
Agritel, estimated frost damage would take 6 million tonnes off
the European soft wheat crop compared to an initial crop
potential of 132-133 million tonnes.
* ODA put the 2012 EU soft wheat crop at 126.7 million
tonnes, including France at 34.5 million tonnes, up from 34
million last year; Germany at 23 million tonnes versus 22.9
million in 2011; Britain at 15.3 million compared to 15.2
million; Poland at 7.2 million tonnes against 9.2 million tonnes
and Hungary at 3.7 million tonnes compared to 4 million tonnes.
* The revised EU forecast was now below last year's wheat
production, which ODA puts at 129.9 million tonnes, a level
close to the estimate of EU grain lobby Coceral.
* Background price weakness on Wednesday was also provided
by a drop in U.S, wheat futures in European trading.
GERMANY
* Germany's market was pushed down by the fall in Paris but
remained well over the Paris market because of continued high
feed wheat prices coupled with worry about weather damage to
German crops.
* Old crop standard milling wheat crop for April delivery
was down one euro at 222 euros a tonne with buyers around 220
euros. New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale down one euro at 211 euros a tonne with
buyers around 209 euros.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale way above
milling wheat but down one euro on the day at 232 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 230 euros.
* "The firm demand for feed wheat is sucking milling wheat
into the feed market and supporting milling prices," one German
trader said. "People do not care if milling wheat goes for feed
if the price is right."
* Weak feed grain exports from the Black Sea region in past
months is believed to have left some EU feed makers with tighter
than expected supplies, forcing some to buy milling wheat.
* But rain in much of Germany this week was reducing recent
concern about possible dryness stress to grain plants.
* Rain fell in north and east German grain belts on Tuesday,
reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain
plants. More rain is forecast for Wednesday night and up to
Sunday night.
* "The market is waiting to see how much rain actually falls
as recent forecasts of rain have not materialised," another
trader said.
BRITAIN
* Feed wheat futures in London were lower as rain provided
some relief to west European crops following dry weather.
* London old crop May feed wheat was down 1.75
pounds at 170.25 pounds a tonne and new crop November
fell 2.00 pounds at 158.00 pounds.
* "Prices are retreating as crops get relief. Adding to the
bearish feel are financial markets which are also falling back,"
UK merchant Frontier Agriculture said.
SPAIN
* Spanish physical wheat firmed in a delayed and muted
reaction to recent gains in Chicago, pushing up the cost of
imports on which Spain depends.
* Spanish merchants and farmers retaining dwindling old crop
stocks also helped to support prices.
* Potential gains were capped by concerns over Spain's
economic crisis, which forced up the country's borrowing costs
at an auction earlier in the day.
* "The market is up but hasn't matched the futures rally (in
Chicago) and markets in France are little changed," a Spanish
dealer said.
* Prompt feed wheat was heard trading at 232 euros a tonne,
ex-store in key grains port Tarragona, up 2 euros from Monday
.
ITALY
* Wheat prices in Italy, a major European grain importer,
were little changed from Tuesday when they had added 3 euros due
to scarce supplies of local grain and concerns about
crop-damaging dry weather, traders said.
* Standard Italian bread wheat traded at about 237 euros a
tonne for prompt delivery, including delivery charges, while
higher grade bread wheat traded at around 250 euros a tonne,
little changed on prices at Milan's cereals market on Tuesday.
* "Trade volumes are rather small because mills are pretty
well covered and also because people have little liquidity," one
Italian broker said.
* Rain expected in Italy at the end of the week could bring
some long-awaited relief but it would need to rain for a few
days to dispel concerns of a drought in spring after an
unusually dry winter, farmers and grain traders said.
* "In some regions, in particular in Tuscany, plantings are
suffering. If it does not rain in the next couple of days, we
can have problems with yields," said Paolo Abballe, grain
analyst at Italian farming group Coldiretti.
