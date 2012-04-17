MILAN, April 17 European milling wheat futures were slightly higher on Tuesday in step with U.S. prices in largely technical trade as operators adjusted positions in the run-up to the expiry of the last old-crop contract.

* The market remained underpinned by crop concerns in Europe following frost damage and a recent dry spell, although rain in the past week had eased weather worries.

* May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.75 euros or 0.36 percent at 210.00 euros a tonne by 1219 GMT. New-crop November added 1.25 euros or 0.63 percent to 200.00 euros.

* "We don't have new fundamental factors, it's mainly technical trading," a futures dealer said, citing covering of May futures before their expiry next month and also adjustments in the spread between May and November contracts.

* Chicago wheat also rose slightly as frost concerns in the major U.S. growing state of Kansas encouraged some buying after a two-week low in the previous session.

* A lower dollar and higher oil and share prices also gave support to U.S. grain futures.

FRANCE

* Operators in France were waiting for clearer indications on crop prospects after the return of rain this month, with heavier showers forecast on Tuesday.

* "For now the rainfall has been rather disappointing but it had still given plants a few days' relief," a cash broker said.

* Wheat growers group AGPB said about 350,000 hectares of winter wheat had been resown in northeast France as of April 10 due to frost damage. This was 7 percent of the initial national area and in line with a farm ministry estimate of wheat damage as of April 1.

* Some 20 percent of damaged wheat would be resown with wheat but the bulk would go to spring barley and maize, it said.

* Rapeseed futures rose in step with U.S. soybeans, which continued to be supported by drought-affected harvest prospects in South America and sustained Chinese demand.

* Rapeseed like wheat was also underpinned by crop concerns.

* Economic and agronomical constraints had led some French growers to leave frost-damaged rapeseed fields, with only about 50,000 hectares resown, the AGPB said.

* "I was surprised by the number of fields that had not been resown and which are in a really bad state," AGPB President Philippe Pinta said, referring to rapeseed in northeast France.

* May rapeseed was up 4.50 euros or 0.92 percent at 496.25 euros a tonne.

GERMANY

* Germany's market was firmer in the wake of the increase in Paris prices with Germany once more remaining well above Paris because of continued high German feed wheat demand.

* Standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 231 euros a tonne with buyers around 230 euros.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 237 euros a tonne with buyers at around 235 euros.

* "Large volumes of bread quality wheat are again going for animal feed in a German market in which tighter-than-expected wheat supplies at the end of the current season are now being discussed," one trader said. "Even high quality wheat grades with 14 and 13 percent protein are being sold for animal feed as feed prices are higher than those offered for bread wheat."

* "This extra protein means that wheat could be more attractive to compound feed makers than soymeal."

* Standard bread wheat in Germany has 12 percent protein.

* Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a larger than anticipated grain requirement because of unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this winter.

* Import demand was noted from Poland with continued talk that Poland has suffered winterkill damage to its crop.

* "Polish wheat demand is adding to price strength in the east of Germany," another trader said.

* Rain fell in Germany in the past week, reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. After a mainly dry start to the week more scattered showers are forecast throughout Germany from Wednesday to Saturday.

* New crop wheat was quoted well below old crop, with bread wheat for September delivery in Hamburg offered for sale at 209 euros a tonne, up one euro in line with Paris.

ITALY

* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed ahead of a key weekly session of Milan's cereals bourse later on Tuesday with bread quality wheat trading at about 236-238 euros a tonne, traders said.

* Imports of wheat and maize to Italy dropped sharply year on year in January but data is expected to show they picked up in February and March as more imported grains are cleared by the customs, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Tuesday.

* Prices as of 1216 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.00 0.75 +0.36 195.25 7.55 London wheat 175.50 -1.00 -0.57 153.65 14.22 Paris maize 215.25 0.25 +0.12 197.25 9.13 Paris rape 496.25 4.50 +0.92 421.50 17.73 CBOT wheat 619.00 2.75 +0.45 671.25 -7.78 CBOT corn 622.25 -1.00 -0.16 654.75 -4.96 CBOT soybeans 1426.50 6.50 +0.46 1207.75 18.11 Crude oil 103.92 0.99 +0.96 98.83 5.15 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.00 -0.06 1.30 1.35 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by Mark Potter)