MILAN, April 17 European milling wheat futures
rose on Tuesday, buoyed by strong demand from feed makers and
remained underpinned by crop concerns in Europe following frost
damage and a recent dry spell, although rain in the past week
had eased weather worries.
* May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
up 2.25 euros or 1.08 percent at 211.50 euros ($280) a tonne by
1610 GMT. New-crop November added 1.50 euros or 0.75
percent to 200.25 euros.
* Paris prices drew support from brisk feed demand, with
sellers buying futures to cover physical sales at a time when
farmers were proving reluctant to sell given crop concerns.
* Feed makers were rushing to cover needs after holding out
for a price fall, traders said.
* "Users are very active in the market, both in the north
and south of the EU," a French trader said. "Everyone was buying
hand to mouth and now they're racing against the clock."
* The premium on feed wheat in Creil, the French market for
north EU destinations, was above that of export prices at the
port of Rouen, traders noted, adding cooperatives were taking
back wheat from port silos for inland transport to the Benelux.
* Futures also drew support from technical adjustments, with
dealers citing covering of May futures before their expiry next
month and also adjustments in the spread between May and
November contracts.
* A bounce in Chicago wheat also offered support.
* Operators in France were waiting for clearer indications
on crop prospects after the return of rain this month, with
heavier showers forecast on Tuesday.
* Wheat growers group AGPB said about 350,000 hectares of
winter wheat had been resown in northeast France as of April 10
due to frost damage. This was 7 percent of the initial national
area and in line with a farm ministry estimate of wheat damage
as of April 1.
* Some 20 percent of damaged wheat would be resown with
wheat but the bulk would go to spring barley and maize, it said.
* About 600,000 hectares of winter crops had been resown in
northeast France, the AGPB said.
* Rapeseed futures rose in step with U.S. soybeans, which
continued to be supported by drought-affected harvest prospects
in South America and sustained export demand.
* Rapeseed like wheat was also underpinned by crop concerns.
* Analysts Oil World cut their forecast for the EU's 2012
rapeseed crop to a five-year low of 18.58 million tonnes,
warning of a "disaster" in some parts of the EU.
* Economic and agronomical constraints had led some French
growers to leave frost-damaged rapeseed fields, with only about
50,000 hectares resown, the AGPB said.
* "I was surprised by the number of fields that had not been
resown and which are in a really bad state," AGPB President
Philippe Pinta said, referring to rapeseed in northeast France.
* May rapeseed was up 7.25 euros or 1.47 percent at
499.00 euros a tonne.
GERMANY
* Germany's market was firmer in the wake of the increase in
Paris prices with Germany once more remaining well above Paris
because of continued high German feed wheat demand.
* Standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale up two euros at 231 euros a tonne with
buyers around 229 euros.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered
for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 237 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 235 euros.
* "Large volumes of bread quality wheat are again going for
animal feed in a German market in which tighter-than-expected
wheat supplies at the end of the current season are now being
discussed," one trader said. "Even high quality wheat grades
with 14 and 13 percent protein are being sold for animal feed as
feed prices are higher than those offered for bread wheat."
* Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a
larger than anticipated grain requirement because of
unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this
winter.
* Import demand was noted from Poland with continued talk
that Poland has suffered winterkill damage to its crop.
* Rain fell in Germany in the past week, reducing worry that
the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. After a mainly
dry start to the week more scattered showers are forecast
throughout Germany from Wednesday to Saturday.
* New crop wheat was quoted well below old crop, with bread
wheat for September delivery in Hamburg offered for sale at 210
euros a tonne, up two euros in line with Paris.
SPAIN
* Spanish farmers may harvest 24.6 percent less winter grain
this year than they did in 2011, the Agriculture Ministry said
on Tuesday, which may substantially increase grain imports in
the 2012/13 market year.
* The ministry noted the forecast was very preliminary,
because it was based on data culled by the end of February.
* Farmers say rain in April may relieve the effects of a
long drought in the northern grain belt, but crop damage may be
irreversible in many southern regions.
* Prompt feed wheat in main grains port Tarragona was quoted
at 230-232 euros/tonne, ex-store, unchanged from Monday.
* Feed wheat meanwhile rose 4 euros to 232 euros/tonne in
Burgos, in Spain's northern grainbelt.
ITALY
* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were
unchanged at a key weekly session of Milan's cereals bourse with
bread quality wheat trading at about 236-238 euros a tonne, for
prompt delivery including delivery charges.
* Higher grade wheat was flat at 247-254 euros a tonne and
263-273 euros a tonne, depending on quality.
* Imports of wheat and maize to Italy dropped sharply year
on year in January but data is expected to show they picked up
in February and March as more imported grains are cleared by the
customs, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Tuesday.
* Grain imports fell in January because millers relied on
cheaper national cereals and also because of logistics problems
with deliveries from Ukraine due to bad weather there, traders
said.
* Prices as of 1610 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 211.50 2.25 +1.08 195.25 8.32
London wheat 176.50 0.00 +0.00 153.65 14.87
Paris maize 215.50 0.50 +0.23 197.25 9.25
Paris rape 498.75 7.00 +1.42 421.50 18.33
CBOT wheat 622.50 6.25 +1.01 671.25 -7.26
CBOT corn 624.25 1.00 +0.16 654.75 -4.66
CBOT soybeans 1428.75 8.75 +0.62 1207.75 18.30
Crude oil 104.51 1.58 +1.54 98.83 5.75
Euro/dlr 1.31 0.00 -0.14 1.30 1.27
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne,
London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael
Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Martin Roberts in
Madrid)