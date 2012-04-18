(Updates prices, adds comment)
HAMBURG, April 18 European benchmark old crop
wheat futures rose on Wednesday, touching a two-week high on the
front-month Paris contract amid technical adjustments and
physical demand from animal feed makers in north Europe.
* But Paris new-crop prices were weak in late trade, hit by
a slide in Chicago futures in early Wednesday business.
* Paris front-month May wheat, Europe's benchmark,
was supported again by adjustments in the run-up to its expiry
next month, traders said, stressing much of the Wednesday
business volume was due to technical trading.
* Paris May milling wheat was up 2.25 euros or 1.06 percent
at 214.00 euros a tonne by 1549 GMT, off an earlier two
-week high of 214.75 euros, touched as the contract increased
the spread over new-crop November.
* "It's typical technical trading ahead of a contract
expiry," a futures dealer said, stressing open interest was high
on the May contract at around 49,000 contracts.
* Paris November wheat gave up an earlier rise to
trade down 0.25 euros or 0.1 percent at 199.75 euros, weakend as
Chicago wheat fell to a three-month low on Wednesday on
bearish outside markets and spillover pressure from sliding corn
and soy futures.
* Improved crop conditions pressured new-crop wheat futures
on both sides of the Atlantic, but dealers said Paris prices
were underpinned by strong buying interest just below 200 euros
on concerns about the next harvest in Europe.
* Dealers in France were waiting for clearer indications on
crop prospects after the return of rain this month.
* More showers were forecast for France on Wednesday and
later this week, bringing relief to crops stressed by a
combination of frost and dryness.
* Traders said brisk demand from animal-feed and starch
makers, who were trying to cover short-term needs, was
continuing to prompt grain cooperatives to buy back volumes from
port silos for sale to inland destinations in the northern EU.
* Rapeseed futures eased in step with U.S. soybeans, with
Paris May down 0.25 euros or 0.05 percent at 499.25
euros.
* But the market remained within sight of contract highs
after a strong rise on Tuesday that was supported by German
analyst Oil World's sharp cut to its 2012 EU rapeseed crop
forecast.
* Traders also remained concerned about rapeseed crops in
France, with high disease levels being reported in many regions.
GERMANY
* Germany's market once more remained well above Paris
because of continued high German feed wheat demand.
* Standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale unchanged at 231 euros a tonne with buyers
around 229 euros.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered
for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 237 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 236 euros.
* "Feed wheat buying is again driving the market today," one
German trader said. "Large volumes of bread wheat are again
being sold for feed because of firm demand and high feed wheat
prices."
* Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a
larger than anticipated grain requirement because of
unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this
winter.
* Import demand was noted from Poland with continued talk
that Poland had suffered winterkill damage to its crop.
* The poorer harvest outlook was also supportive.
* German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Wednesday it
had cut its forecast of the country's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.5
million tonnes from 24.2 million tonnes estimated in March as
damage from the cold winter and dryness was becoming more
apparent.
* Traders said a reduction in forecasts had been expected.
* "The forecast basically means that a bumper crop is no
longer on the cards in Germany," one German trader said. "We are
not facing a disaster but an average harvest."
SPAIN
* Spanish physical wheat was flat to lower in a delayed
reaction to recent falls in Paris, although dealers cautioned
volume was low and a volatile exchange rate made it hard to fix
prices in the import-dependent country.
* Prompt feed wheat was reported changing hands at 230
euros/tonne in key grains port Tarragona, unchanged
from a week ago but down from quotes of 230-232 euros on Monday.
* "There is a lot of uncertainty still in the market.
Forecasts for the (wheat and barley) harvests are still poor
despite recent rains," a Spanish trader said.
* Spain's agriculture ministry expects the winter grain
harvest to fall by 24.6 percent, based on preliminary data.
* Animal feed association Cesfac forecast Spain's soft wheat
and barley crops would be similar to last year's, based on
preliminary data garnered after recent rainfall.
* Cesfac also estimated consumers had ordered all their
wheat needs for April and 50-60 percent for may in Catalonia,
the northeastern region where much of Spain's feed industry is
based.
* Prices at 1549 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011
Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 214.00 2.25 +1.06 195.25
9.60
London wheat 178.00 1.55 +0.88 153.65
15.85
Paris maize 214.50 -0.25 -0.12 197.25
8.75
Paris rape 499.25 -0.25 -0.05 421.50
18.45
CBOT wheat 612.25 -3.25 -0.53 671.25
-8.79
CBOT corn 606.25 -10.50 -1.70 654.75
-7.41
CBOT soybeans 1410.00 -15.75 -1.10 1207.75
16.75
Crude oil 102.77 -1.43 -1.37 98.83
3.99
Euro/dlr 1.3117
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position.
Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent and Martin Roberts;
editing by William Hardy)