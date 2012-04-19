MADRID, April 19 Benchmark European wheat prices extended recent
gains on Thursday and old-crop contracts hit three-week highs with support from
a rebound on U.S. markets and continued short-covering in Europe.
* May milling wheat was up 1.25 euros, or 0.58 percent, at 216.00
euros ($283.43) a tonne by 1137 GMT on the Euronext exchange in Paris.
* The front-month contract earlier touched a high 216.75 euros, a level last
seen on March 27.
* Portfolio juggling before the contract expires next month also supported
prices, traders said.
* "It's merely technical trading, as shedding positions carries on and
buying speeds up by players who are short," a futures dealer said.
* New crop November was up 2.00 euros, or 1.00 percent, at 202.50
euros.
* Chicago wheat and corn rose sharply to recover from three-month lows hit
on Wednesday.
* Improved crop conditions have weighed on new-crop wheat futures in the
past week, but dealers said Paris prices were underpinned by nagging concerns
about the next harvest in Europe.
* More showers this week have relieved crops after a long dry spell as well
as severe winter frost, although dealers said it was too early to draw
conclusions about yields.
SPAIN
* Spanish physical wheat shrugged off gains in Paris as demand from feed
makers remained weak and the economic outlook was still uncertain.
* Solid demand at a Spanish bond sale earlier in the day briefly lifted the
euro and European shares, but gains were curbed due to wider concerns over the
government's ability to tackle a wide deficit as its economy shrinks.
* "The (economic) outlook is not good, not by a long chalk," a trader said.
"the market is very depressed, we do what we can."
* "Clients are buying from hand to mouth, although they should now be
looking a bit further ahead now that bases have fallen."
* Prompt feed wheat was quoted unchanged from Tuesday at 230 euros/tonne,
ex-store, in leading grains port Tarragona, a benchmark in a
country which imports at least 10 million tonnes of grain a year.
GERMANY
* Germany's market held steady well above Paris prices as domestic demand
for feed wheat remained strong and kept feed wheat trading at a premium to
milling wheat.
* A poor harvest outlook and demand from Poland also supported prices.
* Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale
up one euro at 232 euros a tonne, with buyers around 230 euros.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up three euros at 240 euros a
tonne - way above milling wheat - with bids around 238 euros.
* "Demand from both the animal feed industry in Europe and animal feed
traders is keeping feed wheat prices on fire," a German trader said. "Demand
shows no sign of abating and is meeting increasingly tight supplies of old crop
milling wheat in Germany."
* "Everyone is selling milling wheat for animal feed."
* Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have larger grain
requirements than expected due to surprisingly low grain exports from the Black
Sea basin this winter.
* Market talk continued that Poland's crop had suffered from winter kill.
* "Unexpected demand for wheat from Poland is supportive as the Poles are
normally exporters," another trader said.
* The German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Wednesday it has cut its
forecast for the 2012 wheat harvest to 21.5 million tonnes from 24.2 million
tonnes estimated in March as damage from the cold winter and drought is becoming
more apparent.
* "The crop reduction is not a disaster but it is supportive as the prospect
for a bumper harvest are now fading," another trader said. "The market is
adjusting itself to a more tighter supply outlook than people had previously
expected."
