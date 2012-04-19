(Adds crop progress, Italy; updates prices)

MADRID, April 19 Benchmark European wheat prices extended recent gains on Thursday and old-crop contracts hit three-week highs with support from a rebound on U.S. markets and continued short-covering in Europe.

* May milling wheat was up 1.25 euros, or 0.58 percent, at 216.00 euros ($283.43) a tonne by 1738 GMT on the Euronext exchange in Paris.

* The front-month contract peaked earlier at 216.75 euros, a level last seen on March 27.

* Portfolio juggling before the contract expires next month also supported prices, traders said.

* "It's merely technical trading, as shedding positions carries on and buying speeds up by players who are short," a futures dealer said.

* New crop November was up 2.00 euros, or 1.00 percent, at 202.50 euros.

* Chicago wheat and corn rose sharply to recover from three-month lows hit on Wednesday.

* Improved crop conditions have weighed on new-crop wheat futures in the past week, but dealers said Paris prices were underpinned by nagging concerns about the next harvest in Europe.

* After a quick start to maize sowing amid warm, dry weather in March, rain delays were set to divide the sowing campaign into two phases, growers said.

* On the French cash market, premiums had fallen in the Creil market for north European destinations amid demand from feed makers

* Cash brokers said high prices had stirred interest among feed makers in grain imports from outside the European Union.

* The EU cleared 279,000 tonnes of wheat export licences this week.

* Gains by U.S. soybeans supported the rapeseed futures market. Like Paris wheat, looming expiry of the front-month May influenced dealing.

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat shrugged off gains in Paris as demand from feed makers remained weak and the economic outlook was still uncertain.

* Solid demand at a Spanish bond sale earlier in the day briefly lifted the euro and European shares, but gains were short-lived as investors remained skeptical about the fiscal soundness of the euro zone.

* "The (economic) outlook is not good, not by a long chalk," a trader said. "the market is very depressed, we do what we can."

* "Clients are buying from hand to mouth, although they should now be looking a bit further ahead now that bases have fallen."

* Prompt feed wheat was quoted unchanged from Tuesday at 230 euros/tonne, ex-store, in leading grains port Tarragona, a benchmark in a country which imports at least 10 million tonnes of grain a year.

* Dealers were also awaiting signs of how the recent drought had affected the winter grain and barley harvest, which agronomists and officials say may not be known before the harvest is in.

GERMANY

* Germany's market held steady well above Paris prices as domestic demand for feed wheat remained strong and kept feed wheat trading at a premium to milling wheat.

* A poor harvest outlook and demand from Poland also supported prices.

* Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 232 euros a tonne, with buyers around 230 euros.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up three euros at 240 euros a tonne - way above milling wheat - with bids around 238 euros.

* "Demand from both the animal feed industry in Europe and animal feed traders is keeping feed wheat prices on fire," a German trader said. "Demand shows no sign of abating and is meeting increasingly tight supplies of old crop milling wheat in Germany."

* Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have larger grain requirements than expected due to surprisingly low grain exports from the Black Sea basin this winter.

* Market talk continued that Poland's crop had suffered from winter kill.

* "Unexpected demand for wheat from Poland is supportive as the Poles are normally exporters," another trader said.

* The German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Wednesday it has cut its forecast for the 2012 wheat harvest as damage from the cold winter and drought is becoming more apparent.

* "The crop reduction is not a disaster but it is supportive as the prospect for a bumper harvest are now fading," another trader said.

ITALY

* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were unchanged at a key weekly session at Bologna's grain bourse, with prompt bread-quality wheat traded at 225-230 euros a tonne, ex-store.

* Higher grade wheat was flat on the week at 237-242 euros a tonne and 230-239 euros a tonne, depending on protein content and other features, the data showed.

* Prices as of 1747 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 216.00 1.25 +0.58 195.25 10.63 London wheat 178.00 0.00 +0.00 153.65 15.85 Paris maize 214.75 0.00 +0.00 197.25 8.87 Paris rape 503.50 3.75 +0.75 421.50 19.45 CBOT wheat 625.00 14.25 +2.33 671.25 -6.89 CBOT corn 621.25 19.50 +3.24 654.75 -5.12 CBOT soybeans 1422.50 14.75 +1.05 1207.75 17.78 Crude oil 102.68 0.01 +0.01 98.83 3.90 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.00 +0.12 1.30 1.40 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in Paris and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by Alison Birrane)