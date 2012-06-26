PARIS, June 26 European wheat futures eased on Tuesday, after one-year highs fuelled by a weather rally in U.S. grains, but losses were modest as operators remained nervous about the risk of further stress to crops in the U.S. Midwest.

* November milling wheat on the Paris futures market slipped 1.75 euros or 0.78 percent to 223.25 euros a tonne by 1133 GMT, after climbing on Monday to 225.75 euros, a level last seen on the contract on May 30, 2011.

* The contract also recorded on Monday its highest daily volume since it began trading, with 48,198 lots, and activity was strong again on Tuesday as the rally attracted sellers.

* In London, November feed wheat eased 1.00 pound or 0.60 percent to 167.00 pounds.

* The London contract had risen as much as 10 percent from last week's low of 153.75 pounds to reach 169.00 euros on Monday and again on Tuesday before running into some profit-taking.

* "We're seeing a logical correction after a huge session yesterday," a French futures dealer said.

* New-crop corn futures in Chicago shot up by the daily maximum 40 cents in the previous session, pulling wheat higher, as hot, dry conditions expected this week threatened to add to stress on Midwest crops.

* Corn extended gains on Tuesday after weekly U.S. government crop ratings were lower than expected, but U.S. wheat eased.

* In addition to spillover support from corn, wheat has also been supported by similar concerns over hot, dry weather in the Black Sea region this spring.

* A sharp cut to the supply outlook of the Russian government and leading analyst SovEcon fuelled Monday's market surge, raising the prospect of less ample supply next season from one of the world's top wheat exporters.

* But rain is expected in Russia's key southern agricultural regions in the coming days, the state weather forecaster and an analyst said on Tuesday, while some European traders said Monday's forecasts of a wheat crop below 50 million tonnes were too pessimistic at this stage.

* Traders said the focus would remain on the U.S. crop outlook and that weather risks there were preventing a significant pullback on grain markets.

* "We had huge volumes yesterday. There was a real drive upwards on the back of U.S. weather. It wouldn't surprise me if when the U.S. wakes up we start to creep back up again," a London dealer said. * Prices as of 1133 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

Paris wheat 223.25 -1.75 -0.78 195.25 14.34 London wheat 167.00 -1.00 -0.60 153.65 8.69 Paris maize 204.00 -1.00 -0.49 197.25 3.42 Paris rape 476.00 -2.00 -0.42 421.50 12.93 CBOT wheat 710.50 -13.75 -1.90 652.75 8.85 CBOT corn 631.25 0.25 +0.04 646.60 -2.37 CBOT soy 1480.00 -2.50 -0.17 1198.50 23.49 Crude oil 79.25 0.04 +0.05 98.83 -19.81 * Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Anthony Barker)