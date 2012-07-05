AMSTERDAM, July 5 European wheat futures struck new contract highs on Thursday as operators anticipated a weather rally would continue in U.S. grain markets when they reopen after a holiday closure.

* Paris futures were also supported by rising prices in rival wheat exporter Russia and showers in France that were raising harvest concerns.

* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 4.75 euros or 2.00 percent at 242.25 euros a tonne by 1112 GMT.

* It earlier reached a contract high of 243.75 euros.

* Hot, dry weather stressing U.S. corn and soybean crops has triggered a surge in global grain prices in the past month.

* A holiday closure on Wednesday to mark U.S. Independence Day, and a later start to trading on Thursday at 1430 GMT shifted some impetus to European futures, traders said.

* "There are clearly operators who are worried about a rally at the opening in Chicago and are doing some precautionary buying," one futures dealer said. "The breaking of resistance at 240-241 euros is significant as there are no more technical limits in sight."

* In France, stormy weather since Wednesday had halted early wheat harvesting and was creating concern about delays to new-crop deliveries and a loss of quality, traders said, noting that cash premiums were rising at La Pallice port on the west coast where export shipments to Algeria are expected later this month.

* "The wheat crops are ripe and the risk is that the rain will turn them into feed grain," a cash broker said.

* Rainfall in France last month was more than 20 percent above average levels, with the Paris region seeing more than double normal rainfall for June, public weather service Meteo France said on Thursday.

* Rapeseed futures in Paris also hit contract highs ahead of the reopening of trade in U.S. soybeans.

* August rapeseed was up 6.50 euros or 1.30 percent at 507.00 euros a tonne, just off an earlier contract high of 508.00 euros.

GERMANY

* In Germany, prices were propelled upwards by the rise in Paris, with north German feed wheat markets especially strong.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 4 euros at 243 euros a tonne with buyers at around 241 euros.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, up six euros at 248 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 245 euros.

* "The outside markets are continuing to provide the very sharp upward momentum, it is not domestic factors," one German trader said. "There is great concern about heat damage to the U.S. corn crop and also about the declining harvest prospects in Russia and Ukraine."

* "Rising Russian wheat prices could provide a quick boost to EU wheat export prospects."

* Feed wheat prices were supported by continued demand meeting tight supplies.

* "It looks like feed grain prices are going to be stronger than expected in the coming months if the U.S. corn crop suffers damage," another trader said. "Feed buyers have miscalculated and have a continued requirement which is keeping prices high." (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)