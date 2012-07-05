(Adds Italy, updates prices)

AMSTERDAM, July 5 European wheat futures struck new contract highs on Thursday as a weather rally continued in Chicago, with hot, dry conditions threatening more damage to U.S. crops.

* Paris futures were also supported by concerns about hot, dry weather in the Black Sea region and by showers in France that raised concerns about the harvest.

* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 7.25 euros or 3.05 percent at 244.75 euros ($300) a tonne by 1552 GMT, off an earlier contract high of 246.00 euros.

* "The breaking of resistance at 240 to 241 euros is significant as there are no more technical limits in sight," a futures dealer said.

* Trading volumes were heavily concentrated in the 2012 new-crop benchmark because of the crop fears driving the market, traders said.

* U.S. grain and soybean futures hit new highs as Chicago futures resumed trading after closing for Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday.

* The euro slid against the dollar after the European Central Bank cut interest rates but failed to adopt stronger monetary stimulus measures, offering some extra support for Paris prices by making European wheat cheaper for export.

* In Ukraine, the state weather forecasting centre cut its outlook for this year's grain harvest, saying hot, dry weather in the south and east had reduced maize yields.

* Within the European Union, maize crops were also being stressed by hot conditions in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, traders said, adding forecasts were being scaled back.

* In France, stormy weather since Wednesday halted early wheat harvesting and was creating concern about delays to new-crop deliveries and a loss of quality, traders said, noting that cash premiums were rising at La Pallice port on the west coast, where export shipments to Algeria are expected later this month.

* "The wheat crops are ripe and the risk is that the rain will turn them into feed grain," a cash broker said.

* Rainfall in France last month was more than 20 percent above average, with the Paris region seeing more than double normal rainfall for June, public weather service Meteo France said.

GERMANY

* German prices were propelled upwards by the rise in Paris, with north German feed wheat markets especially strong.

* "Business was very difficult. The market is in a state of shock about the price rises," one German trader said.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 8 euros at 247 euros a tonne. with buyers at around 245 euros.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, up 6 euros at 248 euros a tonne for nearby delivery, with buyers at around 245 euros.

* "The outside markets are continuing to provide the very sharp upward momentum; it is not domestic factors," one German trader said. "There is great concern about heat damage to the U.S. corn crop and also about the declining harvest prospects in Russia and Ukraine.

* "Rising Russian wheat prices could provide a quick boost to EU wheat export prospects."

ITALY

* Wheat prices rose in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, catching up with a rally on major international markets, traders said.

* "We don't seem to have crop problems here in Italy, but prices in Chicago and Paris are rising and we are following," one trader said.

* Bread wheat added 8 euros on the week to 228-231 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, while higher grade wheat gained 9 euros to 237-240 euros a tonne, according to data from a weekly session on Bologna's grain bourse. * Prices as of 1600 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 243.75 7.75 +3.28 195.25 24.84 London wheat 209.00 8.00 +3.98 153.65 36.02 Paris maize 231.75 10.25 +4.63 197.25 17.49 Paris rape 509.00 8.50 +1.70 421.50 20.76 CBOT wheat 797.00 14.75 +1.89 671.25 18.73 CBOT corn 748.50 29.75 +4.14 654.75 14.32 CBOT soybeans 1634.25 62.00 +3.94 1207.75 35.31 Crude oil 87.26 -0.40 -0.46 98.83 -11.71 Euro/dlr 1.24 -0.10 -7.28 1.30 -4.40 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jane Baird)