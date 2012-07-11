(Adds sharp market rise after USDA report)
HAMBURG, July 11 European wheat futures hit
fresh contract highs on Wednesday as the U.S. Department of
Agriculture slashed the outlook for corn supply in the United
States in the wake of the worst drought in a quarter of a
century in the Midwest grain belt, but prices fell back in late
trade.
* Paris benchmark wheat markets faltered in the late
afternoon as initial surprise at the extent of the USDA's
revision faded and dealers viewed the USDA forecasts as
confirming trade estimates. U.S. grains markets also fell from
earlier highs, weakening European prices.
* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris
futures market closed down 1.5 euro or 0.6 percent at 247.00
euros a tonne, off an earlier contract high of 254.25 euros.
* U.S. Corn surged more than 2 percent on Wednesday after
the USDA cut its production estimate by 12 percent as the worst
drought in nearly 25 years in the U.S. Midwest took a heavy toll
on the crop, pulling U.S. wheat price up about 1-1/2 percent.
* But U.S. markets came off their highs late in the European
session.
* "The report gave the market a jolt but given that this
level of corn yield had already been priced in it doesn't change
things fundamentally," Sebastien Techer of grains consultancy
Agritel said, referring to the USDA's major cut to its corn
yield forecast to 144 bushels an acre from 166 last month.
* But the USDA's revisions, including a cut to Russia's
wheat crop, underlined tightening global supply.
* "The USDA confirmed what the market knew but what the
market thinks is not very rosy," Techer said. "It confirms that
the world grain balance as a whole is going to be a lot tighter
than last year."
* The cash market in France remained supported by frequent
showers that were fuelling concerns about an impact on France's
wheat harvest and exports.
* "No one wants to commit on the quality of the crop, it's
raining every day," a cash broker said.
* "People are worried about whether we'll get 11 percent
protein in Poitou-Charentes," he added, referring to the western
French region which supplies early-season exports.
* The possible harvest impact was causing particular concern
as France's west coast port of La Pallice was expected to load
wheat for Algeria this month after a recent export sale, traders
said.
GERMANY
* In Germany, prices moved in tandem with the rise and fall
in Paris and U.S. markets after the USDA report with traders
also noting strong demand from British buyers for old crop
wheat.
* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale down two euros at 249 euros a tonne with
buyers at around 248 euros.
* "The USDA report underlined the tightener supplies likely
in the world grain markets," one German trader said. "We are
moving very closely with international markets rather than local
factors with everyone's attention on the drought losses in the
U.S. Midwest."
* Strong demand for German milling wheat was seen from
British buyers.
* "There is evidently concern that the very wet weather in
Britain will mean a later harvest than expected," another German
trader said. "It looks like this is creating late season demand
for wheat from Britain, but old crop wheat supplies are pretty
tight across all of north Europe."
* The outlook for Britain's wheat crop has deteriorated in
recent weeks with scant sunshine and abundant rains diminishing
yield prospects. The UK experienced its wettest June since
records began in 1910.
* German feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South
Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was
again quoted over milling wheat, unchanged at 256 euros a tonne
for nearby delivery with buyers at around 254 euros.
* This continued a pattern seen in recent months with feed
wheat prices supported by constant demand from feed
manufacturers.
* Prices at 1617 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011
Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 247.25 -1.25 -0.50 195.25
26.63
London wheat 187.00 1.75 +0.94 153.65
21.71
Paris maize 227.25 -0.75 -0.33 197.25
15.21
Paris rape 511.50 -3.50 -0.68 421.50
21.35
CBOT wheat 804.75 0.00 +0.00 671.25
19.89
CBOT corn 706.50 -12.00 -1.67 654.75
7.90
CBOT soybeans 1591.75 1.25 +0.08 1207.75
31.79
Crude oil 86.09 2.18 +2.60 98.83
-12.89
Euro/dlr 1.22
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position.
Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
