AMSTERDAM, July 19 European wheat futures hit new contract highs on Thursday in the wake of a surge on U.S. markets on renewed concerns over drought-hit crops in the Midwest, traders said.

* By 1515 GMT, the Paris-based November wheat contract <0#BL2:> was 2.1 percent higher at 267.25 euros a tonne after hitting a new contract high of 271.50 euros a tonne.

* "The weather in the U.S., mainly for soybean, is still the driver but the move here is contained by the harvests progression in France," one trader said, noting that echoes from the fields were encouraging in terms of yields and quality.

* European wheat was around 10 euros a tonne ($12.3) cheaper than U.S. wheat in morning trade for December shipment, traders said.

* The rise of the euro against the dollar and the lack of buyers was also keeping a lid on European prices, they said.

* "The forecasts for a weather improvement this weekend and next week lowers fears of bulks of feed wheat in France," a cash market broker said.

* In Chicago, corn and soybeans soared to record highs on Thursday as their meteoric month-long rally fuelled by a worsening U.S. farm-belt drought stirred fears of a food crisis like in 2008 when riots broke out in some countries.

* Analysts believe the drought is likely to damage crops even further than the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast. A Reuters poll suggested the drought was continuing to shrink the U.S. corn and soy crops.

* The European Union this week granted export licences for 101,000 tonnes of soft wheat, taking the total since the beginning of the 2012/13 (July-June) season to 301,000 tonnes, compared with 595,000 tonnes by the same stage in 2011/12.

GERMANY

* In Germany, prices were stronger in line with the rise in Paris and Chicago futures, but with a lack of purchase interest at high levels holding gains.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered up 1 euro at 272 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 270 euros.

* "The harvest problems remain in the U.S., Russia and Kazakhstan. This is likely to generate more demand for German and other EU wheat in the coming season," one German trader said. "

* "At current prices it is difficult to find buyers. I think we will see more German farmer selling interest at the high levels we have reached," he said.

* Germany has had repeated rain over the last three weeks. More rain fell on Thursday and wet cloudy weather is forecast to continue to Sunday. But sunnier weather is forecast from Monday.

* "If we start to get sunnier weather from next week things could still turn out fine for wheat but time is getting a bit tight," another trader said. "It now looks like a wheat harvest in the second half of August instead of a first half or mid August start."

* Germany's Farm Cooperatives Association said on Tuesday it had raised its forecast for Germany's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.9 million tonnes from 21.3 million tonnes estimated in June. Germany harvested 22.7 million tonnes of wheat in 2011.

* Animal feed producers were again being compelled to pay heavily for old crop German feed wheat.

* German feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, offered for sale up 1 euro at 280 euros a tonne for nearby delivery, with buyers at around 277 euros.

ITALY

* Wheat prices in Italy rose again chasing gains in Paris and Chicago, ignoring abundant local crops, traders said.

* Bread wheat gained about 10 euros on the week to about 250 euros a tonne, they said.

* Prices as of 1545 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 0.00 -261.25 -100.00 195.25 -100.00 London wheat 194.00 3.60 +1.89 153.65 26.26 Paris maize 252.25 -3.25 -1.27 197.25 27.88 Paris rape 522.25 5.25 +1.02 421.50 23.90 CBOT wheat 918.00 14.75 +1.63 671.25 36.76 CBOT corn 798.00 3.00 +0.38 654.75 21.88 CBOT soybeans 1716.50 33.00 +1.96 1207.75 42.12 Crude oil 92.06 2.19 +2.44 98.83 -6.85 Euro/dlr 1.23 -0.11 -8.26 1.30 -5.41 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in Paris, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)