AMSTERDAM, July 24 European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> fell sharply on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts of rain in some drought-hit U.S. grain regions and renewed concerns about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the global economy.

* By 1118 GMT benchmark November was 2.5 percent lower at 258.50 euros a tonne after hitting 257.00 euros in earlier trade.

* "Macro elements are weighing, add to that forecasts of rain in the U.S. and you have enough for a correction," one trader said, adding that the next days would be critical.

* European shares fell and the euro neared a two-year low on Tuesday as fresh data revealed Europe's debt crisis had caused a sharp slowdown in German factory activity.

* "We could continue to correct, come back to technical levels and rebound. But if in three days there are new forecasts of rain (in the United States) we may not go back to the bullish trend," he said.

* Traders put the next supports on November at 254.75 euros and 250 euros a tonne.

* Weather updates on Monday forecast some rain for corn and soybean crops in the northern U.S. Midwest this week and said there is a better chance for crop-friendly weather in the extended outlooks.

* Overall, U.S. crop conditions remained at their lowest levels since 1988 but the rate of decline was slowing. Crop ratings were seen stabilising in the next few weeks due to forecasts for improving weather conditions.

* U.S. wheat futures were 1.8 percent lower at $9.02-1/4 a bushel.

* Harvests in France were progressing quickly as farmers were taking advantage of dry and hot weather after weeks of rain.

* The arrival of the new crop and the high price levels encouraged some operators to sell their grains, adding pressure on the market, French analyst Agritel noted.

* European rapeseed futures <0#COM:> also fell, with November losing 2 percent at 506.50 euros a tonne, in the wake of a sharp fall on soybean futures in Chicago and crude oil prices which serve as a reference for biodiesel. * Prices as of 1145 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 0.00 -264.75 -100.00 195.25 -100.00 London wheat 185.75 -4.75 -2.49 153.65 20.89 Paris maize 260.00 0.00 +0.00 197.25 31.81 Paris rape 508.00 -10.25 -1.98 421.50 20.52 CBOT wheat 892.50 -20.25 -2.22 671.25 32.96 CBOT corn 800.00 -14.00 -1.72 654.75 22.18 CBOT soybeans 1664.25 -34.25 -2.02 1207.75 37.80 Crude oil 87.93 -0.21 -0.24 98.83 -11.03 Euro/dlr 1.21 -0.13 -9.46 1.30 -6.65 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)