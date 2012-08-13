AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 European wheat futures extended losses on Monday, following Chicago Board of Trade futures which have declined since Friday after a drought-driven rally. * Prices were also under pressure as harvests made substantial progress over a sunny weekend in northern parts of France, the EU's largest wheat producer, with better-than-expected quality. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris-based futures market was down 5.00 euros or 1.9 percent, falling through the 260.00 euros ($320) a tonne level to 259.00 euros a tonne by 1112 GMT. Volumes were relatively low with just above 5,000 lots or 125,000 tonnes traded. * The next support level is estimated at around 254.50-254.25 euros/tonne, according to traders. * "It's consolidating like in U.S. markets where wheat fell through the $9 per bushel level and corn is testing the $8 threshold," a Euronext trader said. * On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its forecast for corn production in the United States by 17 percent in its first survey-based report detailing damage from the country's drought, intensifying fears that the world is heading for a repeat of the 2008 food supply crisis. * France, the United States and G20 president Mexico will hold a conference call at the end of August to discuss whether an emergency international meeting is required to tackle soaring grain prices caused by the worst U.S. drought in half a century. * Chicago corn edged lower on Monday, giving up more ground as the market took a breather from a drought-driven rally that lifted prices to an all-time high in the last session and raised fears of a food supply crisis. * Soybeans slid after rising on Friday, while wheat extended losses on smaller-than-expected cuts in global wheat production. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, snapped up 120,000 tonnes of competitive Russian wheat over the weekend, taking advantage of existing surpluses before they dry up, traders said. * Only one offer of French wheat was made at around $18 FOB more than the price Egypt negotiated with Russia. Traders said Cairo raised its humidity requirements, penalising the French offer. * "Except for limited cases, French wheat does not meet Egyptian requirements," an exporter said. * Farm office FranceAgriMer has raised its forecast for this year's French soft wheat crop to more than 36.5 million tonnes, higher than last year's 34 million as it confirmed a wet spring had helped after a severe winter frost. * The quality of the wheat harvest was satisfactory, FranceAgriMer said, citing protein content mostly between 11 and 11.5 percent, with some results at up to 12 percent and some below the average range. * Specific weight was satisfactory with readings frequently above 76-77 kilos per hectoliter but rain may have affected some results, the office said. * Prices as of 1202 GMT: Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 259.25 -4.75 -1.80 195.25 32.78 London wheat 195.50 -0.50 -0.26 153.65 27.24 Paris maize 252.25 -2.50 -0.98 197.25 27.88 Paris rape 510.75 -1.75 -0.34 421.50 21.17 CBOT wheat 872.75 -12.50 -1.41 671.25 30.02 CBOT corn 795.25 -4.75 -0.59 654.75 21.46 CBOT soybeans 1699.75 -9.75 -0.57 1207.75 40.74 Crude oil 93.66 0.79 +0.85 98.83 -5.23 Euro/dlr 1.24 0.02 +1.96 1.30 -4.66 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Nina Chestney)