AMSTERDAM, Aug 28 European milling wheat prices edged lower on Tuesday in thin trade as a drift lower continued on a respite from bullish harvest news, mirroring quiet U.S. grains markets, traders said. * By 1050 GMT benchmark November on Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 0.3 percent lower at 259.50 euros a tonne. * "There is not much going on now but if you look at the trend over the past days, prices are moving down slowly but surely," one trader said. "Some are taking their profit and buyers are waiting for lower prices," he added. * One trader also noted that November remained around technical supports at 259/260 euros, which it failed to break at the close the previous day. * "Many factors concerning the northern hemisphere seem to have been priced in by now and operators are waiting for new elements to give a trend to the market," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. * Traders and analyst pointed to a strong euro against the dollar and tight world supplies as supporting elements but noted that poor economic outlook could weigh on demand and prices. * In Chicago grains prices were also nearly flat as the market took a breather following a sell off on Monday when investors took profits after a drought-driven rally lifted prices to contract highs. * G20 nations taking stock of the third global food price surge in four years will wait for September's crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture before deciding whether to take joint action on the issue, France's farm minister said on Tuesday. GERMANY * German prices were little changed as Paris provided little new direction, while signs increased that Germany has gathered a good harvest despite earlier concern about summer rain. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at between 265-266 euros a tonne with buyers at around 264 euros. * "The international markets are not providing a price lead today so some players are hesitant," one German trader said. "Attention remains on the weather in the U.S. and the outcome of the Russian meeting on Friday." * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who coordinates farm policy, will discuss prospects for Russia's drought-hit grain harvest with Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov on Friday. * A sharply reduced Russian 2012 grain crop forecast, which the government recently cut to 75 million tonnes, has sparked concerns Moscow might ban exports, stoking a rally in global prices. * "The German wheat harvest is now in the very last stages with only a few minor areas in the north still to be harvested," the trader said. * Germany's own harvest outlook changed greatly after a burst of sunshine in past weeks enabled very fast progress to be made after repeated rain had delayed the harvest start. * Germany will harvest 22.8 million tonnes of wheat this year, slightly up on the 2011 crop of 22.7 million tonnes, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Thursday. * Prices as of 1030 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 259.50 -0.75 -0.29 195.25 32.91 London wheat 203.00 -0.70 -0.34 153.65 32.12 Paris maize 250.75 -3.00 -1.18 197.25 27.12 Paris rape 514.25 -2.00 -0.39 421.50 22.00 CBOT wheat 860.50 -1.50 -0.17 671.25 28.19 CBOT corn 793.25 -1.25 -0.16 654.75 21.15 CBOT soybeans 1726.00 -3.75 -0.22 1207.75 42.91 Crude oil 96.18 0.71 +0.74 98.83 -2.68 Euro/dlr 1.25 0.04 +3.55 1.30 -3.17 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)