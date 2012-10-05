AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 European wheat futures eased on Friday in a lull as many operators attended a major European grain gathering and with the market also awaiting direction from U.S. harvest data later in the day. * An otherwise quiet session was marked by the second halt this week to trading due to an technical problem at exchange operator NYSE Liffe. * Benchmark November milling wheat was down 0.25 euros or 0.10 percent at 260.00 euros a tonne by 1151 GMT as it continued to consolidate in a support zone between 258 and 260 euros. * "We're easing after yesterday's rise, it's mainly technical trading," one futures dealer said. "Lots of operators are away and those that are left don't want to buy as we go into the weekend." * An annual gathering of the European grains trade, being held in Edinburgh, Scotland, had drawn large numbers of operators. * The market remained underpinned by brisk French exports and tightening global supply, as reinforced by declining prospects for the upcoming wheat crop in Australia. * There was little reaction to announcement by Russia doubling its target for sales of grain intervention stocks this year. * "It's not major news as we know Russia is already coming to the end of its export run," the dealer said, referring to the country's dwindling export surplus after a drought-hit harvest. "It's designed to lower domestic prices but for us it doesn't make much of a difference." * Operators said fresh direction could come later on Friday from latest U.S. harvest estimates expected from closely watched forecaster Informa Economics. GERMANY * German prices were marked down in line with the fall in Paris in thin trading volumes. * Standard milling wheat for October delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 2 euros at 261 euros a tonne with buyers at around 259 euros. * "Despite today's price weakness, overall we are still looking at a favourable export constellation with demand likely to be pushed to the west EU in the next weeks as Russian and Black Sea supplies dry up," one trader said. * "There is continued talk that Ukraine will also impose some kind of export restrictions, either voluntary or compulsory, in the next month which would also be favourable to west Europe," he said. * German feed wheat prices remained close to milling wheat levels, because of expected tight feed grain supplies as a lower EU maize harvest looms and Black Sea feed grain exports sell out. * Feed wheat for October delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat, but down 1 euro at 262 euros with buyers at around 260 euros. * "Some of the big east EU maize exporters such as Hungary and Romania are facing big falls in their maize crops this autumn which is likely to focus more buying interest in feed wheat in the near future," another trader said. * Prices as of 1202 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 260.00 -0.25 -0.10 195.25 33.16 Paris maize 239.75 -0.25 -0.10 197.25 21.55 Paris rape 484.25 1.75 +0.36 421.50 14.89 CBOT wheat 868.00 -1.25 -0.14 671.25 29.31 CBOT corn 755.25 -1.75 -0.23 654.75 15.35 CBOT soybeans 1554.50 3.00 +0.19 1207.75 28.71 Crude oil 91.00 -0.71 -0.77 98.83 -7.92 Euro/dlr 1.30 0.09 +7.39 1.30 0.42 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michaerl Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam)