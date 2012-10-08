AMSTERDAM, Oct 8 European wheat futures edged lower in subdued trade as the market looked ahead to U.S. government crop estimates this week for a fresh view on the extent of drought disruption to grain supply. * The decline was sharper in rapeseed futures, hit by improving yield prospects in the U.S. soybean harvest and economic worries that pushed crude oil prices lower and could reduce demand for biodiesel. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 0.50 euros or 0.19 percent at 258.50 euros ($340) a tonne by 1123 GMT, remaining in a longstanding support zone around 260 euros. * "At a time when it is competitive on the world market, European wheat has little scope to fall on the (Paris) market," grains consultancy Agritel said in a note. * "However, upward potential is being countered by the state of the world economy, which explains why prices for the November contract remain in a tunnel between 255 and 265 euros." * In monthly data, the French farm ministry on Monday lowered its estimate of this year's soft wheat crop in France to 35.9 million tonnes from 36.5 million previously, while also trimming its outlook for the maize crop. * But grain markets were focused more on monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates due on Thursday, which will give a fresh indication on the drought-hit U.S. corn and soybean harvests. * Expectations of better soybean yields than feared during the drought pushed Chicago soy futures lower and put pressure on Paris rapeseed. * November rapeseed was down 5.00 euros or 1.03 percent at 481.50 euros a tonne. * Prices as of 1135 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 258.50 -0.50 -0.19 195.25 32.39 London wheat 198.40 -0.65 -0.33 153.65 29.12 Paris maize 236.75 -2.25 -0.94 197.25 20.03 Paris rape 480.75 -5.75 -1.18 421.50 14.06 CBOT wheat 859.75 2.25 +0.26 671.25 28.08 CBOT corn 742.50 -5.50 -0.74 654.75 13.40 CBOT soybeans 1541.00 -10.50 -0.68 1207.75 27.59 Crude oil 88.75 -1.13 -1.26 98.83 -10.20 Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.04 -3.03 1.30 -0.02 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7657 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac; editing by Jane Baird)