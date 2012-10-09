UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Updates prices, adds details) PARIS, Oct 9 European wheat futures rose on Tuesday in light trade as operators waited for a U.S. Department of Agriculture report this week that is expected to show further cuts in crop projections in Australia and Russia. * A Reuters poll last week forecast wheat production in Australia to fall by more than 1 million tonnes, or 5 percent, from the government's latest estimate of 22.5 million tonnes, and down 27 percent from last year's record high of 29.5 million. * European exporters should benefit from the lower harvests in the world's second and third-largest exporters but traders said despite some hefty sales recently to heavy buyers like Egypt the jump in demand was yet to happen. * "We are the cheapest in the world but there is no demand," a French trader said. * Syria issued a tender on Tuesday to buy 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat but the war torn country is not a traditional buyer of French wheat. * Morocco is also expected to come back into the market but traders say the government's import refund is not attractive enough at the moment to trigger deals for French wheat. * Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were higher with benchmark November up 0.7 percent at 261.50 euros a tonne by 1609 GMT. * Operators noted that prices have remained near 261 euros for weeks. * "It's a consolidation, there are not enough reasons to rise much higher," a Euronext trader said. * In Chicago prices also continued to garner support from a tightening supply outlook. December wheat rose 0.64 percent to $8.66-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.4 percent the previous day. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin feed barley for shipment in December, European traders said on Tuesday. * European rapeseed futures were also higher, moving in the wake of higher U.S. soybeans and crude oil prices, breaking 486.50 euros resistance, before waning slightly. Prices at 1 609 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 261.25 1.50 +0.58 202.50 29.01 London wheat 202.00 0.35 +0.17 153.65 31.47 Paris maize 240.50 2.75 +1.16 196.75 22.24 Paris rape 486.25 4.75 +0.99 438.25 10.95 CBOT wheat 877.25 6.00 +0.69 652.75 34.39 CBOT corn 743.75 1.75 +0.24 646.60 15.02 CBOT soy 1558.25 10.25 +0.66 1198.50 30.02 Crude oil 92.15 2.82 +3.16 98.83 -6.76 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.02 +1.59 1.30 -0.59 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent; writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Robin Pomeroy and Keiron Henderson)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources