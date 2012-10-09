(Updates prices, adds details) PARIS, Oct 9 European wheat futures rose on Tuesday in light trade as operators waited for a U.S. Department of Agriculture report this week that is expected to show further cuts in crop projections in Australia and Russia. * A Reuters poll last week forecast wheat production in Australia to fall by more than 1 million tonnes, or 5 percent, from the government's latest estimate of 22.5 million tonnes, and down 27 percent from last year's record high of 29.5 million. * European exporters should benefit from the lower harvests in the world's second and third-largest exporters but traders said despite some hefty sales recently to heavy buyers like Egypt the jump in demand was yet to happen. * "We are the cheapest in the world but there is no demand," a French trader said. * Syria issued a tender on Tuesday to buy 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat but the war torn country is not a traditional buyer of French wheat. * Morocco is also expected to come back into the market but traders say the government's import refund is not attractive enough at the moment to trigger deals for French wheat. * Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were higher with benchmark November up 0.7 percent at 261.50 euros a tonne by 1609 GMT. * Operators noted that prices have remained near 261 euros for weeks. * "It's a consolidation, there are not enough reasons to rise much higher," a Euronext trader said. * In Chicago prices also continued to garner support from a tightening supply outlook. December wheat rose 0.64 percent to $8.66-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.4 percent the previous day. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin feed barley for shipment in December, European traders said on Tuesday. * European rapeseed futures were also higher, moving in the wake of higher U.S. soybeans and crude oil prices, breaking 486.50 euros resistance, before waning slightly. Prices at 1 609 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 261.25 1.50 +0.58 202.50 29.01 London wheat 202.00 0.35 +0.17 153.65 31.47 Paris maize 240.50 2.75 +1.16 196.75 22.24 Paris rape 486.25 4.75 +0.99 438.25 10.95 CBOT wheat 877.25 6.00 +0.69 652.75 34.39 CBOT corn 743.75 1.75 +0.24 646.60 15.02 CBOT soy 1558.25 10.25 +0.66 1198.50 30.02 Crude oil 92.15 2.82 +3.16 98.83 -6.76 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.02 +1.59 1.30 -0.59 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent; writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Robin Pomeroy and Keiron Henderson)