(Updates prices) PARIS, Jan 14 European wheat futures rose on Monday to echo a jump on U.S. markets after the U.S. government put winter wheat sowings below market expectations and warned of dryness in the Plains. * "We continue to adjust to the report released late on Friday, leaving us little time to react," one trader said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated U.S. winter wheat seedings at 41.82 million acres in its monthly report, 2 percent less than expected. * By 1656 GMT, front month March on Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 1.9 percent higher at 249.50 euros a tonne. That was still around 10 euros below its price one month ago and 20 euros lower than two months ago. * "We did not regain the levels seen last year. This week's target is 255 euros and I'm not sure we have the ability to do it," a Euronext trader said. * In Chicago, U.S. grains notched their highest prices in three weeks on Monday, with corn set for its longest rally since June after the USDA report last week forecast stockpiles to hit a 17-year low by summer's end. * A rise of the euro against the dollar kept a lid on European wheat futures, however, as it hampered euro-denominated grains' competitiveness on export markets. * "The euro is acting as a brake but it is very volatile," another trader said. * The euro hit an 11-month high against the dollar on Monday and extended gains versus the yen as the European Central Bank dampened the chances of a euro zone rate cut. * Traders also said they would monitor hedge funds' rebalancing between commodities and equities markets, which could continue to hit grains prices. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in March and April in which U.S. hard wheat could be in strong competition with French wheat, Algiers' traditional supplier, traders said. * "We will have to take account of the U.S. It's not a done deal," a trader said. * Prices for Russian export wheat in the shallow-water ports of the Azov Sea have exceeded prices for some U.S. and French export wheat, the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR) said on Monday. * European rapeseed futures <0#COM:> were also higher, with the rise speeding up as U.S. soybeans futures jumped following the announcement of No.1 soy importer China's fourth large purchase of U.S. soybeans in two weeks. Front month February was 1.6 percent higher at 458.75 euros a tonne. GERMANY * German wheat retained large premiums over France, with prices firming in line with Euronext as the impact of Friday's USDA report continued to be felt. * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 4.5 euros and well over Paris at 264.5 euros a tonne with buyers at around 262.5 euros. * "The USDA report is being viewed as bullish for wheat and corn while a neutral impact is seen for soybeans," a German trader said. "The lower U.S. wheat stocks also forecast will be supportive of the EU export outlook, although the strong euro at this time of EU export optimism is disappointing." * Traders noted the absence of Russian and Ukrainian wheat in Iraq's wheat tender as the two countries withdrew from the export market following their poor harvests in summer 2012. * Australian wheat was offered at the lowest price of $384.88 a tonne, cost and freight included liner out in Iraq's tender to purchase a minimum 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday. German wheat was offered at $409.27 a tonne C&F liner out. * "Interestingly the German wheat in the Iraq tender was said to have offered by the Ukrainian trading house Nibulon," another trader said. "Maybe some of the Black Sea export houses are moving out of their traditional markets to source in other regions as they have little to sell from their home countries." * Repeated demand and tight supplies again kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices. * Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up three euros and above milling wheat at 269 euros a tonne with buyers at 266 euros. Prices at 1656 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 249.75 5.00 +2.04 195.25 27.91 Paris maize 242.75 6.00 +2.53 197.25 23.07 Paris rape 459.00 7.50 +1.66 421.50 8.90 CBOT wheat 771.00 16.25 +2.15 652.75 18.12 CBOT corn 723.00 14.25 +2.01 646.60 11.82 CBOT soy 1413.50 40.25 +2.93 1198.50 17.94 WTI crude oil 93.40 -0.16 -0.17 98.83 -5.49 Euro/dlr 1.34 0.01 +0.22 1.30 3.18 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by William Hardy)