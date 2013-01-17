PARIS Jan 17 European wheat prices edged higher in light trade on Thursday as operators took a breath after a significant fall the previous day, while waiting for U.S. and EU weekly export data later in the day.

* However, traders warned that a high euro against the dollar and weak U.S. markets could pressure European grain futures in afternoon trade.

* By 1254 GMT, benchmark March on Paris-based European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 0.3 percent higher at 251.25 euros a tonne, well below the three-week high of 255.50 euros hit on Wednesday and the resistance of 255 euros.

* Traders will keep a close eye on weekly export sales on both sides of the Atlantic with the U.S. data due to be released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at 1330 GMT and the European figures later in the afternoon.

* Brokers reported heavy demand on the French cash market for feed wheat to northern Europe.

* Maize futures were lower with front month March off 1.25 euro at 241.50 euros a tonne. A filling of a technical gap could push prices even lower, traders said.

* Rapeseed prices were stable to slightly higher in volatile intraday trade between its support of 462.75 euros a tonne and 466.50 euros resistance. By 1202 GMT the front month February was unchanged at 464.25 euros a tonne.

GERMANY

* German wheat retained large premiums over Paris because of export hopes, lack of farmer selling and high feed wheat prices.

* Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro but over Paris at 266 euros a tonne with buyers at around 264 euros, with prices still adjusting to last moment weakness in Paris trade on Wednesday.

* "Premiums over Paris remain firm because of the expectation of export sales in coming months as Russia and Ukraine have all but gone from the export market and Argentina seems to be having weather problems," one German trader said. "But the firmer euro this week is a great barrier to immediate export prospects."

* "There is a lack of farmer and origination trader selling in some regions as people think that with the tight supply outlook, prices could move upward in the near future."

* Repeated demand and tight supplies again kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices.

* Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged and above milling wheat at 270 euros a tonne with buyers at 267 euros.

* "There is steady feed wheat demand for nearby deliveries in January, February and the first half of March," a trader said. "This is meeting scarce sales offers and so generating high prices." (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alison Birrane)