AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 European milling wheat prices edged higher on Friday, supported by strong U.S. grain markets, but volumes were thin as traders awaited the trend in Chicago later in the day. * Benchmark May milling wheat on the Paris Euronext futures market was 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent higher at 238.50 euros a tonne by 1213 GMT. * "We are typically going to wait for Chicago to open and see whether they confirm the surge on the soybean market. That's what will lead prices," a Euronext trader said. * Chicago soybeans rose for a fifth consecutive session to hit a three-and-a-half-month high on Friday on strong demand from top importer China and tight U.S. old-crop supplies. * U.S. wheat edged higher as a snowstorm in the U.S. Plains brought relief to the drought-stricken winter crop. * Operators pointed to the low level of the euro and strong export demand as supporting elements. * The European Union this week granted export licences for a hefty 589,000 tonnes of soft wheat, far above the weekly average of nearly 380,000 tonnes, taking the total since the beginning of the season to 12.7 million tonnes. * Port data also shows hefty loadings of wheat at French ports, notably for Morocco. * The euro fell on Friday after the European Central Bank announced banks would make 62.8 billion euros worth of early repayments of three-year banking sector loans. GERMANY * German wheat was showing a weaker tone, once more quoted well over Paris on expectations of tight supplies before the new harvest, but with premiums falling in the last week as the international supply outlook appeared better than feared. * Standard milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged but well over Paris at 254 euros a tonne with buyers at around 251 euros. * Selling premiums of around 11 euros over Paris were being requested, down from 15 euros last week. * "The market has been firm in recent weeks and months because of the belief that we would see tight wheat supplies at this time of the season with the exit of Russia and Ukraine from export markets expected to transfer export business to West Europe including Germany," a German trader said. * "But other origins are cheaper. We saw from the tender news this week that other exporting countries are offering lower prices than us and are taking the business." * Egypt bought U.S. wheat in a tender on Wednesday, traders did not even make offers of French or German wheat. Australian wheat was bought by Iraq, again with no German wheat offered. Iran also bought Australian wheat. * EU wheat consumers are currently turning to imports from the U.S. and Brazil as they are cheaper than domestic EU supplies, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Friday. * Continued demand and low supplies kept feed wheat prices around or even above milling wheat in parts of Germany, repeating a pattern seen in past months in both Germany and neighbouring Poland. * Feed wheat for February-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged at 258 euros a tonne with buyers at about 256 euros. * Although wheat is still about 20-25 euros per tonne more expensive than corn (maize), some compound feed formulas require a certain volume of wheat, which continues to support current feed wheat prices, Toepfer said. * Prices as of 1307 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris maize 224.75 0.75 +0.33 197.25 13.94 Paris rape 474.75 1.25 +0.26 421.50 12.63 CBOT wheat 723.00 1.75 +0.24 671.25 7.71 CBOT corn 691.50 0.75 +0.11 654.75 5.61 CBOT soybeans 1502.50 14.75 +0.99 1207.75 24.40 Crude oil 93.17 0.33 +0.36 98.83 -5.73 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.11 +8.77 1.30 1.71 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Alison Birrane)