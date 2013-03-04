(Updates prices) PARIS, March 4 European wheat futures fell further in afternoon trading on Monday following a steep drop on U.S. markets and a lack of new fundamentals, traders said. * By 1705 GMT, May was down 1.67 percent or 4 euros at 235.75 euros a tonne, slightly lower than its support level estimated at 236.00 euros. * U.S. wheat futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Monday as melting snow eased concerns about persistent dryness in key growing areas of the Great Plains. * "We did a false exit of the downward trend. We are now back in this bearish mode," said Alexis Poullain, an analyst for Agritel. "We struggle to find new supportive factors with the 2013 crop appearing in good shape and macroeconomic factors bearish," he added. * FranceAgrimer said two thirds of winter wheat was good to excellent, unchanged on the previous week and three percentage points below last year's level, which is seen as positive. * Warming temperatures in the drought-stricken U.S. Plains are melting piles of snow that accumulated during two blizzards in late February, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. * Traders noted that the Saudi wheat purchase over the weekend, for 465,000 tonnes of hard wheat and 110,000 tonnes of soft wheat for delivery between June-August, was a new sign of competitiveness on the U.S. markets. * Traders were also awaiting a U.S. government world supply and demand report later in the week. Feed wheat futures in London were lower with May off 1.75 pounds or 0.85 percent at 205.25 pounds a tonne. * "The fund short across U.S. wheat futures stands at a near recordand with last week's (US) exports at just over half the expected volume, the bears remain in charge of the market," UK merchant Frontier said in a market note on Monday. * Dealers said spring plantings were now underway with the earliest activity centering on lighter soils in East Anglia. Prices at 1724 GMT: Products Last Change Pct move End-2011 Paris wheat 248.25 -1.75 -0.70 195.25 27.14 London wheat 204.00 0.50 +0.25 153.65 32.77 Paris maize 218.75 -5.75 -2.56 197.25 10.90 Paris rape 468.50 0.50 +0.11 421.50 11.15 CBOT wheat 692.00 -21.25 -2.98 671.25 3.09 CBOT corn 718.25 -6.00 -0.83 654.75 9.70 CBOT soybeans 1472.75 8.25 +0.56 1207.75 21.94 Crude oil 89.79 -0.89 -0.98 98.83 -9.15 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in PARIS and Nigel Hunt in LONDON; Editing by Alison Birrane)