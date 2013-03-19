(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, March 19 Paris wheat futures rose to a two-week high on Tuesday as weakness in the euro boosted the attractiveness of European wheat in a series of tenders being held by importing countries. * Gains were limited, however, by technical resistance and caution before the results of the upcoming tenders. * May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 2.25 euro or 1 percent at 237.00 a tonne by 1637 GMT. It earlier rose to 237.25 euros, the highest since March 4. * New-crop November was up 1.50 euros at 211.50 euros a tonne. * "It's a rebound but without much enthusiasm," a Euronext trader said, pointing out that the benchmark contracts had broken resistances but did not follow through. * The euro fell to its lowest in more than three months against the dollar as investors remained nervous about the consequences of a controversial bailout plan for euro zone member Cyprus. * The weaker euro would reduce the cost of grain from exporters such as France and Germany in import tenders being held by leading buyers Algeria, Jordan, Iraq and Tunisia. * "The market's attention is turning towards what the importers are going to buy," one trader said. * Tunisia's state grains agency on Tuesday purchased 67,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat at $334.69 a tonne c&f in an international tender for the same volume. * Traders considered the price paid by Tunis as low. * Traders also referred to weather concerns in the U.S. crop belt where below-normal temperatures and wetter weather are expected over at least the next two weeks, which should help boost depleted soil moisture reserves but also slow early spring fieldwork and corn plantings. * In western Europe the sowing of spring crops is in full flow, with a sharp rise in area expected in Britain after wet weather wrecked autumn plantings but a significant drop is anticipated in Germany due to much more favourable conditions. GERMANY * German wheat was again quoted over Paris in the expectation that its crops will be in greater demand amid tight European supply until the large 2013 crop arrives, with Russia and Ukraine out of the market after their poor harvests last summer. * Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 2 euros at 250 euros a tonne with buyers at around 248 euros. * Snow cover was helping to protect grains from a cold snap in Germany. * "I think the market is taking a relaxed view of the cold weather in Germany in the last week or so," one trader said. * "Snow cover is good in the big northern and east German grain regions, while grain plants have generally not yet left the dormant winter growth phase, so they are not so vulnerable to frosts." * The positive outlook for Germany's summer 2013 crop was keeping new-crop wheat well below the old crop. * Germany will harvest 23.5 million tonnes of wheat of all types this summer, up 5.4 percent from 22.3 million tonnes in 2012, the German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Wednesday in its first harvest estimate. * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale well under old crop at 217 euros a tonne, up 1 euro on the day. * Continued demand and tight supplies kept feed-wheat prices close to or above milling wheat in parts of Germany. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 253 euros a tonne, with buyers at 251 euros. * Prices at 1705 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 237.25 2.50 +1.06 202.50 17.16 Paris maize 226.25 1.75 +0.78 196.75 14.99 Paris rape 463.25 1.25 +0.27 438.25 5.70 CBOT wheat 722.00 9.25 +1.30 652.75 10.61 CBOT corn 727.50 7.50 +1.04 646.60 12.51 CBOT soy 1411.50 2.00 +0.14 1198.50 17.77 Crude oil 92.95 -0.79 -0.84 98.83 -5.95 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hambrg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by David Goodman)