AMSTERDAM, May 10 European wheat futures inched lower in hesitant trading in the run-up to closely watched U.S. government supply-and-demand forecasts later on Friday. * An easing in Chicago wheat and corn futures, after sharp gains on Thursday, put pressure on European prices, but Paris futures drew some support because of a purchase by Algeria, a major buyer of French wheat. * Benchmark November milling wheat edged down 0.25 euros to 210.75 euros a tonne by 1204 GMT. Further-away contracts were marginally lower. * Grain markets were awaiting direction from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report at 1600 GMT that will include the USDA's first full supply-and-demand projections for 2013/14. * The market is expecting the USDA to forecast a fall in U.S. wheat production this year but a rebound in corn and soybean output after a 2012 drought that should allow stocks to recover next year. * "European markets should register low activity due to public holidays and the waiting for the USDA report that is being published today at 18h Paris time," grains consultancy Agritel said. * France observed public holidays on Wednesday and Thursday, and other countries including Germany also had holidays on Thursday, meaning some operators remained away from their desks on Friday. * In exports, Algeria bought 175,000 tonnes of durum wheat at around $370 a tonne, cost and freight, and at least 150,000 tonnes of milling wheat at about $300 a tonne C&F, traders said. * The origins were optional but traders said French wheat was likely to be chosen for the milling wheat. * Front-month May milling wheat, which expires on Friday, was up 1.25 euros at 246.50 euros. UK * Feed wheat futures in London were marginally lower with November off 0.25 pounds or 0.1 percent at 182.75 pounds a tonne. The contract is on track for a weekly loss of about one percent. * Dealers said a slight improvement in the crop outlook, particularly in western Europe, had helped to keep the market on the defensive. * "Globally, weather has improved in recent weeks although there still remains a concern in some of the key producing regions," merchant Gleadell said in a market note. * "However, for a major rally in wheat prices, a few of these concerns will have to manifest themselves into major production issues - as they did last year," the report added. * Prices at 1211 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 246.25 1.00 +0.41 202.50 21.60 London wheat 191.00 0.00 +0.00 153.65 24.31 Paris maize 216.00 0.00 +0.00 196.75 9.78 Paris rape 427.00 4.00 +0.95 438.25 -2.57 CBOT corn 694.25 -0.25 -0.04 646.60 7.37 CBOT soy 1493.75 2.50 +0.17 1198.50 24.63 Crude oil 94.52 -1.87 -1.94 98.83 -4.36 Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.01 -0.44 1.30 0.22 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Nigel Hunt in London and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)