AMSTERDAM, May 17 European wheat futures were flat in thin business on Friday as the market sought firmer indications of crop prospects and as a grain forum in France kept many traders away from their desks. * Benchmark November milling wheat was unchanged on the day at 208.50 euros a tonne by 1139 GMT. * A grain forum at the southern French port of Sete reduced activity and reinforced a lull in the market seen this week. * The European market failed to get clear direction from Chicago, where corn edged higher and wheat was little changed. * Grain markets have been digesting weather conditions for northern hemisphere crops, notably for corn now being planted in the United States and for wheat in dry parts of Russia and Ukraine. * "For U.S. corn planting, people say that it is accelerating but what does that mean?," a French futures dealer said. "It's difficult to know when you're not on the ground." * Operators will scrutinise a weekly U.S. government crop report on Monday for evidence of planting progress. * The market will also be watching for updated U.S. planting estimates from private forecaster Informa Economics later on Friday, traders said. * Drier conditions this week are expected to have allowed U.S. farmers to step up corn planting after a slowest pace on record, but forecast rain this weekend could stall work. * Some rain is expected to have reached dry parts of southern Russia and Ukraine this week, but analysts say more is needed in the coming days to avert yield damage. * "A year ago, drought at this time of year resulted in the loss of around a quarter of the Russian grain harvest and drove wheat prices up significantly from mid-June. It is therefore well worth keeping an eye on how the weather develops in Russia," Germany's Commerzbank said in a note. * Prices at 1206 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 208.50 0.00 +0.00 202.50 2.96 Paris maize 216.25 0.50 +0.23 196.75 9.91 Paris rape 437.00 0.50 +0.11 438.25 -0.29 CBOT wheat 685.75 -2.00 -0.29 652.75 5.06 CBOT corn 642.25 0.75 +0.12 646.60 -0.67 CBOT soy 1434.25 6.75 +0.47 1198.50 19.67 Crude oil 95.65 0.49 +0.51 98.83 -3.22 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.00 -0.10 1.30 -0.67 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)