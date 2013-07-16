AMSTERDAM, July 16 European wheat futures rose on Tuesday, in step with the U.S. market, to recover from a one-week low. * Gains were modest as the European market awaited clearer indications about the harvest, which was in its early stages in France. Expectations of ample supply from northern hemisphere crops also kept a lid on prices. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 1.25 euros or 0.64 percent at 195.25 euros ($250) a tonne by 1131 GMT, moving away from a one-week low of 193.75 euros hit on Monday. * The contract was facing technical resistance in the form of a chart gap between 195.75 and 196.50 created during the sharp drop in the previous session. * "We're too close to the harvest to establish a clear direction, so we're just following Chicago," a French futures dealer said. * Chicago wheat futures were higher on Tuesday, drawing support from a rise in corn, with a fall in U.S. crop ratings due to hot, dry weather last week. * In France, cash brokers said disappointing protein levels had been reported in some initial cuttings in the southwest, citing the impact of very wet spring weather that hampered fertiliser applications. * Brokers have also reported initial indications of lower yields compared with very high levels last year in the southwest. * In exports, French port data showed a second ship was waiting at Bordeaux to load wheat for Algeria.. Brokers say the shipments could be delayed to take account of a later start this year to harvesting of the new crop. GERMANY * In Germany, prices followed moves in Paris, with good weather improving the German harvest outlook. * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at a premium of 6 euros over Paris November. * "All eyes are on the weather in the next couple of weeks, with the German wheat harvest likely to start in early August," one German trader said. "Excellent weather is forecast for the rest of this week, so the crop outlook continues to improve." POLAND * Polish wheat prices fell in the past week because of limited domestic and export demand. Good weather also improved harvest prospects, generating hopes of lower prices among buyers. * Price pressure from cheap new crop Hungarian wheat was also felt in central and south Poland. * "Flour mills and feedmakers are waiting for the new crop, which should be much cheaper than the old one," one Polish trader said. "Weather has improved in the last week, but there are still two to three weeks until the main harvest starts, and weather can still change the picture." * Old crop Polish milling wheat fell around 30 zloty a tonne in the past week to 820 to 860 zloty (192-201 euros) a tonne delivered to mills. * "Pressure came as new crop Hungarian wheat can now be bought at 830 to 840 zloty a tonne delivered to mills in central Poland," another trader said. "In the south, the Hungarian wheat is 40 to 60 zloty a tonne cheaper than that due to lower trucking prices." * Polish new crop milling wheat fell about 30 zloty on the week to between 760 to 780 zloty a tonne delivered to mills. * "I think new crop milling wheat business ex-farm was very low in the past week as farmers were unwilling to sell at current depressed prices," another trader said. * Polish wheat export prices were little changed on the week at 810 to 830 zloty a tonne, with market talk of shipments being made to Saudi Arabia. * Prices at 1143 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 195.50 1.50 +0.77 202.50 -3.46 London wheat 169.50 1.55 +0.92 153.65 10.32 Paris maize 222.50 2.00 +0.91 196.75 13.09 Paris rape 386.50 1.50 +0.39 438.25 -11.81 CBOT wheat 680.00 10.50 +1.57 652.75 4.17 CBOT corn 548.25 12.00 +2.24 646.60 -15.21 CBOT soy 1476.75 23.00 +1.58 1198.50 23.22 Crude oil 106.96 0.64 +0.60 98.83 8.23 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.01 +0.47 1.30 1.30 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Valeri Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Jane Baird)